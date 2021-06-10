American Airlines, Biogen, Dow and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the markets were moving higher, after being stuck in the doldrums for the first half of the week. Oil pushed back above $70 a barrel, and many are calling for it to go higher. The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones industrial average each saw a handy gain on the day, up at least 0.3%.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL): MKM Partners initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $29 price target. The shares traded near $23 on Thursday, in a 52-week trading range of 10.63 to $26.09. The consensus price target is $18.88.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO): H.C. Wainwright started coverage with a Buy rating and an $88 price target. Shares were trading around $60, in the 52-week range of $32.47 to $60.71. The consensus price target is $63.50.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB): UBS upgraded it to Buy from Neutral. The stock traded near $425 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $223.25 to $468.55. The consensus price target is $373.04.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW): Wolfe Research initiated coverage with a Peer Perform rating. On Thursday, the stock traded around $69. The 52-week trading range is $37.68 to $71.38. The consensus price target is $66.55.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT): Cowen resumed coverage with an Outperform rating and a $141 price target. The stock traded near $125 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $87.68 to $132.30. It has a consensus price target of $140.12.

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NSLN): Morgan Stanley lowered its Overweight rating to Equal Weight and has a $29 price target. The stock was changing hands at around $26 apiece, in a 52-week range of $13.13 to $28.42. The consensus price target is $29.64.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP): William Blair’s upgrade was to Outperform from Market Perform. Shares were trading around $83, in the 52-week range of $39.96 to $84.19. The stock has a consensus price target of $84.62.

Sea Ltd. (NYSE: SE): The BofA Securities upgrade to Buy rating Neutral came with a price target hike to $340 from $260. The stock traded near $271 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $86.60 to $285.00. It has a consensus analyst target of $298.59.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM): Argus upgraded it to a Buy rating from Hold and has a $440 price target. The stock was changing hands at around $341 apiece, in a 52-week range of $216.75 to $588.84. The consensus price target is $416.40.

