Nvidia, SeaWorld, Wells Fargo and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the major averages had pulled back slightly. Earnings season is underway and while results seem mixed, investors are more concerned with inflation data that came out earlier this week. Although Federal Reserve Chair Powell believes current inflation to be “transitory,” many investors are not convinced. At the same time, analysts are kicking it into gear as earnings season ramps up.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Thursday that included AMD, Baker Hughes, Credit Suisse, Delta Air Lines, Foot Locker and more.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH): Seaport Global Securities started coverage of the stock with a Neutral rating. The shares were changing hands around $170 apiece on Thursday, in a 52-week trading range of $56.28 to $229.04.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA): Mizuho reiterated a Buy rating but raised the price target to $900 from $710. The stock traded near $779 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $391.08 to $835.00. It has a consensus price target of $757.31.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI): Evercore ISI started coverage with an In Line rating and a $65 price target. The stock traded near $63 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $24.14 to $117.00. It has a consensus price target of $86.54.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS): Stifel reiterated its Buy rating and a $74 price target. The stock was changing hands at around $48 a share on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $13.91 to $58.26.

Teledyne Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TDY): Wolfe Research resumed coverage with an Outperform rating and a $523 price target. The stock traded near $438 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $298.78 to $457.79. It has a consensus price target of $504.33.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE): Guggenheim initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $54 price target. The stock was changing hands around $85 a share on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $72.83 to $179.65.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC): Odeon’s upgrade to Buy from Hold came with a $48 price target. The stock traded near $45 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $20.76 to $48.13. It has a consensus price target of $49.39.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM): Benchmark initiated coverage with a Hold rating. The stock was changing hands around $360 a share on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $230.00 to $588.84.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS): Canaccord Genuity reiterated the stock as a Buy and raised the price target to $300 from $250. It traded near $223 a share on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $113.81 to $236.46. The consensus price target is $240.62.

