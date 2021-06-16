Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 850,000 Shares of DraftKings

Chris Lange
June 16, 2021 9:15 am

A couple of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Tuesday. These funds bought over 850,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), as the price of these ETFs lost more than 2% on Tuesday. Note that these funds are still up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 688,702 shares of DraftKings, while ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 181,597 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $42.2 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 81% in the past year and ARKW is up 79%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF JD JD.COM INC 54,700
ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 4,393
ARKG VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 68,784
ARKG SEER SEER INC 15,080
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 88,603
ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 46,182
ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 688,702
ARKK PATH UIPATH INC 323,586
ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 50,000
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 62,458
ARKQ PATH UIPATH INC 61,610
ARKW DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 181,597
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 142,411


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

