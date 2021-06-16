Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 850,000 Shares of DraftKings

A couple of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Tuesday. These funds bought over 850,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), as the price of these ETFs lost more than 2% on Tuesday. Note that these funds are still up handily in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 688,702 shares of DraftKings, while ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 181,597 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $42.2 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 81% in the past year and ARKW is up 79%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|JD
|JD.COM INC
|54,700
|ARKF
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|4,393
|ARKG
|VRTX
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|68,784
|ARKG
|SEER
|SEER INC
|15,080
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|88,603
|ARKG
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|46,182
|ARKK
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|688,702
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|323,586
|ARKQ
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|50,000
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|62,458
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|61,610
|ARKW
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|181,597
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC
|142,411
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.