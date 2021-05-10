Cathie Wood's ARK Invests Buys For 5/10

The market was not favorable for ARK investors on Monday with all of the ETFs taking a loss on the day. ARKG saw the worst of it with the ETF down close to 6%, while ARKX performed the best—if you can say that—down closer to 2.6%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on May 10, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 33,300 shares of Coinbase & Buy 37,705 shares of Twilio.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 160,127 shares of UiPath, Buy 300,400 shares of Veracy, Buy 134,100 shares of Ionis, & Buy 183,588 shares of CareDX.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 1,070,331 shares of Palantir, Buy 204,170 shares of Fate Therapeutics, Buy 669,101 shares of DraftKings, & Buy 455,388 shares of Beam Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 255,121 shares of Iridium Communications, Buy 50,400 shares of One, & Buy 59,601 shares of UiPath.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 182,020 shares of DraftKings, Buy 1,077,701 shares of Nana Dimension, & Buy 294,177 shares of Palantir.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 28,011 shares of Printing ETF.

Fund Date Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 33,300 ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 37,705 ARKG Buy PATH UIPATH INC 160,127 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 26,100 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 84,328 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 300,400 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 93,926 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 134,100 ARKG Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 52,093 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 132,238 ARKG Buy CDNA CAREDX INC 183,588 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 22,600 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 28,153 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,070,331 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 112,173 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 107,013 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 204,170 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 669,101 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 189,702 ARKK Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 154,988 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 112,917 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 455,388 ARKK Buy TER TERADYNE INC 417,298 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 81,376 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 255,121 ARKQ Buy AONE ONE 50,400 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 59,601 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 29,955 ARKW Buy TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 35,673 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 182,020 ARKW Buy NNDM NANO DIMENSION LTD 1,077,701 ARKW Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 294,177 ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 108,374 ARKW Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 95,828 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 28,011

