Cathie Wood's ARK Invests Buys For 5/10

The market was not favorable for ARK investors on Monday with all of the ETFs taking a loss on the day. ARKG saw the worst of it with the ETF down close to 6%, while ARKX performed the best—if you can say that—down closer to 2.6%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.
ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on May 10, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Sells that took place today.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 33,300 shares of Coinbase & Buy 37,705 shares of Twilio.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 160,127 shares of UiPath, Buy 300,400 shares of Veracy, Buy 134,100 shares of Ionis, & Buy 183,588 shares of CareDX.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 1,070,331 shares of Palantir, Buy 204,170 shares of Fate Therapeutics, Buy 669,101 shares of DraftKings, & Buy 455,388 shares of Beam Therapeutics.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 255,121 shares of Iridium Communications, Buy 50,400 shares of One, & Buy 59,601 shares of UiPath.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 182,020 shares of DraftKings, Buy 1,077,701 shares of Nana Dimension, & Buy 294,177 shares of Palantir.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 28,011 shares of Printing ETF.
|Fund
|Date
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|33,300
|ARKF
|Buy
|TWLO
|TWILIO INC
|37,705
|ARKG
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|160,127
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|26,100
|ARKG
|Buy
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC
|84,328
|ARKG
|Buy
|VCYT
|VERACYTE INC
|300,400
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|93,926
|ARKG
|Buy
|IONS
|IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|134,100
|ARKG
|Buy
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS INC
|52,093
|ARKG
|Buy
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP
|132,238
|ARKG
|Buy
|CDNA
|CAREDX INC
|183,588
|ARKG
|Buy
|CDXS
|CODEXIS INC
|22,600
|ARKG
|Buy
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|28,153
|ARKK
|Buy
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|1,070,331
|ARKK
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|112,173
|ARKK
|Buy
|TWLO
|TWILIO INC
|107,013
|ARKK
|Buy
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS INC
|204,170
|ARKK
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|669,101
|ARKK
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|189,702
|ARKK
|Buy
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS INC
|154,988
|ARKK
|Buy
|TSP
|TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC
|112,917
|ARKK
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|455,388
|ARKK
|Buy
|TER
|TERADYNE INC
|417,298
|ARKQ
|Buy
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|81,376
|ARKQ
|Buy
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|255,121
|ARKQ
|Buy
|AONE
|ONE
|50,400
|ARKQ
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|59,601
|ARKW
|Buy
|TWLO
|TWILIO INC
|29,955
|ARKW
|Buy
|TTD
|TRADE DESK INC/THE
|35,673
|ARKW
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|182,020
|ARKW
|Buy
|NNDM
|NANO DIMENSION LTD
|1,077,701
|ARKW
|Buy
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|294,177
|ARKW
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|108,374
|ARKW
|Buy
|PDD
|PINDUODUO INC
|95,828
|ARKX
|Buy
|PRNT
|THE 3D PRINTING ETF
|28,011
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.