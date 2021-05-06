Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 5/6

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on May 6, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 171,630 shares of Zillow, Buy 135,542 shares of JD.com, Sell 298,505 shares of Apple, & Sell 265,675 shares of HDFC Bank.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 361,351 shares of Ionis Pharma, Buy 224,009 shares of Fate Therapeutics, Sell 677,028 shares of Sarepta, & Sell 988,183 shares of Roche.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 2,296,224 shares of Skillz, Buy 405,000 shares of DraftKings, Buy 192,872 shares of Coinbase, Sell 795,956 shares of Baidu, & Sell 1,816,397 shares of Pure Storage.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 401,977 shares of JD.com, Sell 1,936,693 shares of Workhorse, & Sell 496,600 shares of Virgin Galactic.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 593,800 shares of Twitter, Buy 1,480,800 shares of Nano Dimension, Sell 995,592 shares of Pinterest, & Sell 1,464,856 shares of Fastly.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 47,546 shares of UiPath & Sell 1,349 shares of Alphabet.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 171,630 ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 142,701 ARKF Buy MELI MERCADOLIBRE INC 13,039 ARKF Buy JD JD.COM INC 135,542 ARKF Buy BILL BILL.COM HOLDINGS INC 113,690 ARKF Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 82,854 ARKF Sell AAPL APPLE INC 298,505 ARKF Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 96,600 ARKF Sell MKTX MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC 31,552 ARKF Sell HDB HDFC BANK LTD 265,675 ARKG Buy SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 83,025 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 60,511 ARKG Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 151,909 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 62,700 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 40,346 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 361,351 ARKG Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 224,009 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 140,498 ARKG Buy CDNA CAREDX INC 73,000 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 78,046 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 17,400 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 392,856 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 96,092 ARKG Sell SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 677,028 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 988,183 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 11,653 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 34,800 ARKG Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 143,100 ARKK Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 2,296,224 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 199,320 ARKK Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 261,566 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 405,000 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 192,872 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 316,048 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 79,432 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 101,800 ARKK Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 54,279 ARKK Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 100,348 ARKK Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 795,956 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 72,719 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 234,800 ARKK Sell ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 5,939 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 1,816,397 ARKQ Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 171,802 ARKQ Buy TER TERADYNE INC 154,474 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 115,675 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 94,171 ARKQ Buy JD JD.COM INC 401,997 ARKQ Buy AONE ONE 14,302 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 274,700 ARKQ Buy EXPC EXPERIENCE INVESTMENT CORP 34,916 ARKQ Sell WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 1,936,693 ARKQ Sell ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 11,167 ARKQ Sell CAT CATERPILLAR INC 50,443 ARKQ Sell DE DEERE & CO 58,550 ARKQ Sell SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 496,600 ARKQ Sell KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 234,500 ARKW Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 593,800 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 142,274 ARKW Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 83,896 ARKW Buy SE SEA LTD 50,399 ARKW Buy PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC 289,535 ARKW Buy OKTA OKTA INC 93,565 ARKW Buy NNDM NANO DIMENSION LTD 1,480,800 ARKW Buy NET CLOUDFLARE INC 164,443 ARKW Sell PINS PINTEREST INC 995,592 ARKW Sell ADYEY ADYEN NV 31,000 ARKW Sell CRWD CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INC 185,637 ARKW Sell FSLY FASTLY INC 1,464,856 ARKX Buy PATH UIPATH INC 47,546 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 16,273 ARKX Sell GOOG ALPHABET INC 1,349 ARKX Sell TDY TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 7,416

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.