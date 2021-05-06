Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 5/6

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on May 6, 2021.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 171,630 shares of Zillow, Buy 135,542 shares of JD.com, Sell 298,505 shares of Apple, & Sell 265,675 shares of HDFC Bank.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 361,351 shares of Ionis Pharma, Buy 224,009 shares of Fate Therapeutics, Sell 677,028 shares of Sarepta, & Sell 988,183 shares of Roche.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 2,296,224 shares of Skillz, Buy 405,000 shares of DraftKings, Buy 192,872 shares of Coinbase, Sell 795,956 shares of Baidu, & Sell 1,816,397 shares of Pure Storage.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 401,977 shares of JD.com, Sell 1,936,693 shares of Workhorse, & Sell 496,600 shares of Virgin Galactic.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 593,800 shares of Twitter, Buy 1,480,800 shares of Nano Dimension, Sell 995,592 shares of Pinterest, & Sell 1,464,856 shares of Fastly.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 47,546 shares of UiPath & Sell 1,349 shares of Alphabet.
Check out all of the trades here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|Z
|ZILLOW GROUP INC
|171,630
|ARKF
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|142,701
|ARKF
|Buy
|MELI
|MERCADOLIBRE INC
|13,039
|ARKF
|Buy
|JD
|JD.COM INC
|135,542
|ARKF
|Buy
|BILL
|BILL.COM HOLDINGS INC
|113,690
|ARKF
|Sell
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|82,854
|ARKF
|Sell
|AAPL
|APPLE INC
|298,505
|ARKF
|Sell
|SI
|SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP
|96,600
|ARKF
|Sell
|MKTX
|MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC
|31,552
|ARKF
|Sell
|HDB
|HDFC BANK LTD
|265,675
|ARKG
|Buy
|SDGR
|SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES
|83,025
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|60,511
|ARKG
|Buy
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS INC
|151,909
|ARKG
|Buy
|VCYT
|VERACYTE INC
|62,700
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|40,346
|ARKG
|Buy
|IONS
|IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|361,351
|ARKG
|Buy
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS INC
|224,009
|ARKG
|Buy
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|140,498
|ARKG
|Buy
|CDNA
|CAREDX INC
|73,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|ACCD
|ACCOLADE INC
|78,046
|ARKG
|Buy
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC
|17,400
|ARKG
|Sell
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
|392,856
|ARKG
|Sell
|SYRS
|SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|96,092
|ARKG
|Sell
|SRPT
|SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
|677,028
|ARKG
|Sell
|RHHBY
|ROCHE HOLDING AG
|988,183
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|11,653
|ARKG
|Sell
|PHR
|PHREESIA INC
|34,800
|ARKG
|Sell
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC
|143,100
|ARKK
|Buy
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ INC
|2,296,224
|ARKK
|Buy
|TWLO
|TWILIO INC
|199,320
|ARKK
|Buy
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS INC
|261,566
|ARKK
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|405,000
|ARKK
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|192,872
|ARKK
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|316,048
|ARKK
|Buy
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|79,432
|ARKK
|Buy
|ROKU
|ROKU INC
|101,800
|ARKK
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|54,279
|ARKK
|Sell
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|100,348
|ARKK
|Sell
|BIDU
|BAIDU INC
|795,956
|ARKK
|Sell
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO CO LTD
|72,719
|ARKK
|Sell
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|234,800
|ARKK
|Sell
|ONVO
|ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC
|5,939
|ARKK
|Sell
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|1,816,397
|ARKQ
|Buy
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|171,802
|ARKQ
|Buy
|TER
|TERADYNE INC
|154,474
|ARKQ
|Buy
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|115,675
|ARKQ
|Buy
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|94,171
|ARKQ
|Buy
|JD
|JD.COM INC
|401,997
|ARKQ
|Buy
|AONE
|ONE
|14,302
|ARKQ
|Buy
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|274,700
|ARKQ
|Buy
|EXPC
|EXPERIENCE INVESTMENT CORP
|34,916
|ARKQ
|Sell
|WKHS
|WORKHORSE GROUP INC
|1,936,693
|ARKQ
|Sell
|ISRG
|INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC
|11,167
|ARKQ
|Sell
|CAT
|CATERPILLAR INC
|50,443
|ARKQ
|Sell
|DE
|DEERE & CO
|58,550
|ARKQ
|Sell
|SPCE
|VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC
|496,600
|ARKQ
|Sell
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU LTD
|234,500
|ARKW
|Buy
|TWTR
|TWITTER INC
|593,800
|ARKW
|Buy
|TWLO
|TWILIO INC
|142,274
|ARKW
|Buy
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ INC
|83,896
|ARKW
|Buy
|SE
|SEA LTD
|50,399
|ARKW
|Buy
|PTON
|PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC
|289,535
|ARKW
|Buy
|OKTA
|OKTA INC
|93,565
|ARKW
|Buy
|NNDM
|NANO DIMENSION LTD
|1,480,800
|ARKW
|Buy
|NET
|CLOUDFLARE INC
|164,443
|ARKW
|Sell
|PINS
|PINTEREST INC
|995,592
|ARKW
|Sell
|ADYEY
|ADYEN NV
|31,000
|ARKW
|Sell
|CRWD
|CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INC
|185,637
|ARKW
|Sell
|FSLY
|FASTLY INC
|1,464,856
|ARKX
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|47,546
|ARKX
|Buy
|PRNT
|THE 3D PRINTING ETF
|16,273
|ARKX
|Sell
|GOOG
|ALPHABET INC
|1,349
|ARKX
|Sell
|TDY
|TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC
|7,416
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.