Cramer's Top Picks For the Recovery Trade

Tech stocks continued to outperform this week as more investors piled back into growth stocks on Wednesday. At the same time, the broad markets were somewhat mixed, and oil was holding above $73. Separately, Bitcoin has relatively stabilized above $32,000. For now, everyone’s eyes are on jobless claims that come out Thursday morning. All this makes for a stock picker’s market, and who better to pick these stocks than CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Cramer has been a force in the market for years, dishing out advice and analysis to savvy investors. He makes no bones about how he encounters the market with well-founded technical and fundamental analysis at a level to which many a trader and investor aspire.

It is no secret that Cramer has not just been a fount of breaking news surrounding everyone’s favorite stocks and companies, but he also actively engages and encourages more people to get their money to work for them via smart investing. With the recent surge in meme stocks and interest in cryptocurrencies, Cramer has shifted and grown with the times. He even has investment strategies on the cutting edge.

Cramer has maintained a popular show on CNBC for years now, “Mad Money,” that many people watch to make sense of the daily market moves. He also runs the popular finance website TheStreet.com. Furthermore, you can see him make cameos on other shows over the course of the trading day on CNBC. When not on the air, you can find him on Twitter, dishing out even more knowledge.

24/7 Wall St. has compiled and distilled some of Cramer’s top picks and analysis here:

Cramer highlighted Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) as a stock that investors should be checking out. Shares have recently crossed above the 50-day moving average, completing a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. He also points to Snap’s stochastic oscillator, which indicates the stock has more upside.

As part of the “No Huddle Offense” segment, Jimmy Chill said that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is poised to break out as the recovery picks up. This seems to be a no-brainer as more people are getting back out there and drinking with friends. Constellation has about $3.5 billion in revenue from high-end spirits and another $6 billion in revenue from beer and wine, and these numbers could pick up as time goes on.

For the Lightning Round, Cramer had a few choice picks. He led off the round with First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), saying that the company is in great shape and the “stock’s going to move up.”

GAN Ltd. (NASDAQ: GAN): Cramer said, “Let’s take that idea off the table. We’ll keep it in our heads, but we’ll take it off the table. There are so many of these gambling companies right now, I don’t want to be in them. There are just too many of them.”

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI): Jimmy Chill says it’s time to take a little off the table. It’s seen a nice gain, and it’s time to take your cost basis out and then live to play again.

Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM): Here are Cramer’s thoughts, “We like Stem. We like what they are doing with the environment. We like what they are doing with energy. I didn’t expect it to take off as well as it did, but the market has suddenly fallen in love with this kind of stock again and I think you’re in good shape.”