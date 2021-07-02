Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 7/2

The S&P 500 posted a seventh consecutive record high Friday, adding 32.4 points (0.8)%) to close at 4,352.34. It’s the index’s longest winning streak since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite also posted a record high of 14,639.33, a daily gain of 0.8%. And the Dow reached a level it hasn’t seen since early May, closing up 0.4% at 34,786.35.

The ARK ETF family of funds all closed lower Friday, following a Thursday slide that came after a relatively strong start to the week. ARKF performed the best out of the group, dipping just 0.13%, while ARKG and ARKQ lagged the rest of the group, each down about 0.9%. Trading volume was down as the long holiday weekend beckoned.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on July 2, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $3.64 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO SALES.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $8.29 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 800 shares of Pluristem and closes position in the stock.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $21.3 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO SALES.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: NO SALES.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $5.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 1,942 shares of Lending Club and Sell 59,961 shares of PagerDuty.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $670.4 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO SALES.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 800 ARKW Sell LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 1942 ARKW Sell PD PAGERDUTY INC 59961

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.