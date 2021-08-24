Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/24

Tuesday continued the bounce back from last week as the broad markets cruised higher for the third straight day. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 2.3%, while ARKX did the worst, up 1.0%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on August 24, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 6,693 shares of Meituan, Sell 27,430 shares of Square, Sell 256,800 shares of Yeahka, & Sell 899,100 shares of Zhongan Online.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 226,200 shares of Roche, Sell 250,021 shares of Bristol-Myers, & Sell 48,386 shares of Pluristem.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 84,151 shares of Nintendo, Sell 45,359 shares of Seres Therapeutics, Sell 21,030 shares of Shopify, & Sell 122,685 shares of Square.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 67,580 shares of Alibaba & Sell 33,272 shares of Exone.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 35,845 shares of Sea & Sell 194,194 shares of LendingClub.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 202,463 shares of Meituan.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell 3690HK MEITUAN 6,693.00 ARKF Sell SQ SQUARE INC 27,430.00 ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 256,800.00 ARKF Sell 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 899,100.00 ARKG Sell SEER SEER INC 82,789.00 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 226,200.00 ARKG Sell BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 250,021.00 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 48,386.00 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 84,151.00 ARKK Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 45,359.00 ARKK Sell SHOP SHOPIFY INC 21,030.00 ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 122,685.00 ARKQ Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 67,580.00 ARKQ Sell XONE EXONE CO/THE 33,272.00 ARKW Sell SE SEA LTD 35,845.00 ARKW Sell LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 194,194.00 ARKX Sell 3690HK MEITUAN 202,463.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.