Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/5

Broad markets cruised higher on Thursday in the wake of a fairly positive weekly jobless claims report and even more positive earnings. Growing optimism in the market was also fueled by a recent Goldman Sachs report. ARK funds had an incredible day all around with one real big winner. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 4.3%, while ARKW did the worst, down about 1.0%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on August 5, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 14,902 shares of Cellectis, Selle 59,340 shares of Seer, Sell 265,501 shares of Roche, & Sell 7,505 shares of Pluristem.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 144,200 shares of Tesla, Sell 166,300 shares of Square, Sell 8,221 shares of Shopify, Sell 96,515 shares of Nintendo, & Sell 246,378 shares of Seres Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 39 shares of Tencent.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 41,852 shares of Square, Sell 19,558 shares of Tesla, & Sell 161,534 shares of Trade Desk.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO SALES

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 14,902 ARKG Sell SEER SEER INC 59,340 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 265,501 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 7,505 ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA INC 144,200 ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 166,300 ARKK Sell SHOP SHOPIFY INC 8,221 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 96,515 ARKK Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 246,378 ARKQ Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 39 ARKW Sell JD JD.COM INC 100 ARKW Sell SQ SQUARE INC 41,852 ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA INC 19,558 ARKW Sell TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 161,534

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.