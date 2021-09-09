Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 9/9

The Nasdaq, Dow Jones, and S&P 500 dipped yet again for the fourth day in a row after a week August jobs report. ARK Invest funds took a different tact and bounced back on Thursday. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 0.5%, while ARKF did the worst, down 0.4% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on September 9, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 859,400 shares of Zhongan & 359,200 shares of Yeahka.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 32,678 shares of Roche, 20,000 shares of Pluristem, 30,601 shares of Pure Storage, & 229,072 shares of Novartis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 29,238 shares of Tesla & 9,000 shares of NanoString Tech.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few sales of note in this fund: 2,039 shares of NVIDIA, 49,933 shares of Iridium communications, 57,078 shares of Teradyne, & 59,376 shares of Trimble.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 49,165 shares of LendingClub, 11,702 shares of Tesla, & Sell 306,448 shares of Trade Desk.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Sales worth noting in this fund: 16,469 shares of Iridium Communications.

Check out all the sales here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 859,400 ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 359,200 ARKF Sell HDB HDFC BANK LTD 400 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 32,678 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 20,000 ARKG Sell SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 475 ARKG Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 30,601 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 12,458 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 229,072 ARKG Sell DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 38,712 ARKG Sell CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES INC 76,909 ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA INC 29,238 ARKK Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 9,000 ARKQ Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 2,039 ARKQ Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 49,933 ARKQ Sell TER TERADYNE INC 57,078 ARKQ Sell TRMB TRIMBLE INC 59,376 ARKW Sell LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 49,165 ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA INC 11,702 ARKW Sell TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 306,448 ARKX Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 16,469

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.