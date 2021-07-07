Citigroup, Coinbase, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the markets were bouncing back from Tuesday’s pullback. Although the gains were somewhat muted on Wednesday, the S&P 500 hit a new all-time high. Crude oil dropped off a fair amount, dipping back below $72. Also, analysts were out in force today covering bank stocks.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C): Keefe Bruyette resumed coverage with an Outperform rating and an $85 price target. The shares traded near $68 on Wednesday, in a 52-week trading range of $40.49 to $80.29. The consensus price target is $85.48.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN): Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $444 from $434. The stock was changing hands around $235 a share on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $208.00 to $429.54.

Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA): Keefe Bruyette resumed coverage with a Market Perform and a $73 price target. The stock traded near $69 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $32.93 to $79.86. It has a consensus price target of $77.69.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS): Keefe Bruyette resumed coverage with a Market Perform rating and a $391 price target. The stock traded near $367 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $185.52 to $393.26. It has a consensus price target of $408.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM): Keefe Bruyette resumed coverage with a Market Perform rating and a $167 price target. Shares were trading at around $154, in the 52-week range of $90.78 to $167.44. The consensus price target is $167.48.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH): Needham reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $75 from $65. On Wednesday, the stock traded around $57. The 52-week trading range is $23.54 to $57.70. The consensus price target is $64.75.

