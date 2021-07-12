Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/12

Each of the major averages hit record closing levels on Monday led by the financial sector. However, tech lagged and the family of ARK funds had a slow Monday. ARKW performed the best out of the group, down 0.1% on the day, while ARKG lagged the rest of the group, down about 1.7%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on July 12, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 75,608 shares of Farfetch.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 24,634 shares of Verve Therapeutics, Buy 149,800 shares of UiPath, Buy 22,859 shares of Recursion Pharma, & Buy 29,219 shares of Repare Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 273,476 shares of UiPath.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 22,828 shares of Kratos Defense.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 110,200 shares of Khosla Ventures, Buy 137,133 shares of DraftKings, Buy 22,406 shares of Coinbase, & Buy 48,400 shares of Zoom.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy FTCH FARFETCH LTD 75,608 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 24,634 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 9,412 ARKG Buy PATH UIPATH INC 149,800 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 22,859 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 29,219 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 273,476 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 22,828 ARKW Buy SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 9,058 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 110,200 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 137,133 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 22,406 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 3,800 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 48,400

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.