Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 420,000 Shares of UiPath

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Monday. Altogether, these funds bought over 420,000 shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), as the price of these ETFs dropped around 1% on Monday. Note that the funds are still up handily in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 149,800 shares of UiPath and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 273,476 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $28.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKG is up about 60% and ARKK is up 57% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF FTCH Farfetch 75,608 ARKG VERV Verve Therapeutics 24,634 ARKG SGFY Signify Health 9,412 ARKG PATH UiPath 149,800 ARKG RXRX Recursion Pharmaceuticals 22,859 ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 29,219 ARKK PATH UiPath 273,476 ARKQ KTOS Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 22,828 ARKW SPOT Spotify Technology 9,058 ARKW KVSB Khosla Ventures Acquisition II 110,200 ARKW DKNG DraftKings 137,133 ARKW COIN Coinbase Global 22,406 ARKW CND Concord Acquisition 3,800 ARKW ZM Zoom Video Communications 48,400



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

