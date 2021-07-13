Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 420,000 Shares of UiPath

Chris Lange
July 13, 2021 9:15 am

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Monday. Altogether, these funds bought over 420,000 shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), as the price of these ETFs dropped around 1% on Monday. Note that the funds are still up handily in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 149,800 shares of UiPath and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 273,476 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $28.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKG is up about 60% and ARKK is up 57% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF FTCH Farfetch 75,608
ARKG VERV Verve Therapeutics 24,634
ARKG SGFY Signify Health 9,412
ARKG PATH UiPath 149,800
ARKG RXRX Recursion Pharmaceuticals 22,859
ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 29,219
ARKK PATH UiPath 273,476
ARKQ KTOS Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 22,828
ARKW SPOT Spotify Technology 9,058
ARKW KVSB Khosla Ventures Acquisition II 110,200
ARKW DKNG DraftKings 137,133
ARKW COIN Coinbase Global 22,406
ARKW CND Concord Acquisition 3,800
ARKW ZM Zoom Video Communications 48,400


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
BofA Securities Makes Big Midsummer Changes to US 1 List of Top Stock Picks

Read more: Investing, ARKG, ARKK, PATH, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy With Huge Dividends as Interest Rates Plunge

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/8

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Airlines, Bank of...

Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Charles Schwab, Datadog, Deere,...