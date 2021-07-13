Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 420,000 Shares of UiPath

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Monday. Altogether, these funds bought over 420,000 shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), as the price of these ETFs dropped around 1% on Monday. Note that the funds are still up handily in the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 149,800 shares of UiPath and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 273,476 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $28.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKG is up about 60% and ARKK is up 57% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|FTCH
|Farfetch
|75,608
|ARKG
|VERV
|Verve Therapeutics
|24,634
|ARKG
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|9,412
|ARKG
|PATH
|UiPath
|149,800
|ARKG
|RXRX
|Recursion Pharmaceuticals
|22,859
|ARKG
|RPTX
|Repare Therapeutics
|29,219
|ARKK
|PATH
|UiPath
|273,476
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
|22,828
|ARKW
|SPOT
|Spotify Technology
|9,058
|ARKW
|KVSB
|Khosla Ventures Acquisition II
|110,200
|ARKW
|DKNG
|DraftKings
|137,133
|ARKW
|COIN
|Coinbase Global
|22,406
|ARKW
|CND
|Concord Acquisition
|3,800
|ARKW
|ZM
|Zoom Video Communications
|48,400
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.