Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/13

A couple of the major averages hit record intraday highs but they slid into the close. The family of ARK funds also dropped lower as the day went on. ARKF performed the best out of the group, down 0.5% on the day, while ARKG lagged the rest of the group, down about 2.4%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on July 13, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 243,250 shares of Farfetch.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 128,307 shares of Verve Therapeutics, Buy 123,187 shares of Signify Health, Buy 91,747 shares of Recursion Pharma, & Buy 281,276 shares of Quantum-Si.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 107,016 shares of UiPath.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 103,262 share of Kratos Defense & Buy 45,510 shares of UiPath.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 352,545 shares of Concord Acquisition, Buy 27,844 shares of Coinbase, Buy175,387 shares of DraftKings & Buy 475,422 shares of Khosla Ventures.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 9,458 shares of UiPath.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy FTCH FARFETCH LTD 243,250 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 128,307 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 123,187 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 91,747 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 281,276 ARKG Buy PATH UIPATH INC 59,378 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 73,659 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 107,016 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 103,262 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 45,510 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 352,545 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 27,844 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 175,387 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 475,422 ARKW Buy MELI MERCADOLIBRE INC 15,797 ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 90,448 ARKX Buy PATH UIPATH INC 9,458

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.