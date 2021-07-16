Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/16

ARK funds were mixed to close out the week, but this came as there was a massive pullback in the broad markets. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 0.6% on the day, while ARKQ lagged the rest of the group, down about 1.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on July 16, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 52,820 shares of Signify Health, Buy 22,838 shares of Verve Therapeutics, Buy 301,320 shares of Quantum-Si, & Buy 24,260 shares of Repare Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 179,664 shares of Square, Buy 89,224 shares of Iridium, Buy 57,875 shares of Fate Therapeutics, & Buy 70,285 shares of Exact Sciences.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 212,542 shares of Markforged Holding, & Buy 8,192 shares of Kratos.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 351,777 shares of Concord Acquisition, Buy 162,847 shares of Khosla, & Buy 46,273 shares of Square.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 52,820 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 22,838 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 301,320 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 24,260 ARKK Buy SQ SQUARE INC 179,664 ARKK Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 89,224 ARKK Buy ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 135 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 57,875 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 70,285 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 64,001 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 5,151 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 212,542 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 8,192 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 351,777 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 162,847 ARKW Buy SQ SQUARE INC 46,273

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.