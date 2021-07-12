Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 7/12

ARK Invest funds closed down to start out the week despite the broad markets closing at record highs. ARKW performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund down 0.1%, while ARKG did the worst, down about 1.7%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on July 12, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 66,600 shares of JD.com.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 100,000 shares of Pure Storage & Sell 352,991 shares of Tencent.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 600,644 shares of Pure Storage & Sell 120,883 shares of Novartis.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 656,488 shares of Huya, Sell 140,855 shares of Lending Club, Sell 198,519 shares of Opendoor Technologies, Sell 43,302 shares of PayPal, & Sell 20,600 shares of Roku.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO SALES

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell JD JD.COM INC 66,600 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 1,775 ARKG Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 100,000 ARKG Sell CDNA CAREDX INC 500 ARKG Sell BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 154,834 ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 352,991 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 600,644 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 120,883 ARKW Sell HUYA HUYA INC 656,488 ARKW Sell LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 140,855 ARKW Sell OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 198,519 ARKW Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 43,302 ARKW Sell ROKU ROKU INC 20,600

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.