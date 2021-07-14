Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/14

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average edged higher on Wednesday but this came as all of the ARK funds got crushed. ARKX performed the best out of the group, down 0.9% on the day, while ARKG lagged the rest of the group, down about 3.7%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on July 14, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 77,832 shares of Farfetch.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 80,425 shares of Verve, Buy 92,938 shares of Exact Sciences, & Buy 201,765 shares of Repare Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 155,892 shares of Coinbase Buy 350,275 shares of UiPath, & Buy 95,893 shares of Unity Software.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 133,700 shares of Kratos Defense.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 682,700 shares of Khosla Ventures, Buy 50,518 shares of Coinbase, & Buy 42,765 shares of Unity Software.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy FTCH FARFETCH LTD 77,832 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 80,425 ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 82,938 ARKG Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 70,126 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 99,674 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 201,765 ARKG Buy PATH UIPATH INC 85,836 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 182,566 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 155,892 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 350,275 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 95,893 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 133,700 ARKW Buy MELI MERCADOLIBRE INC 11,712 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 682,700 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 50,518 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 490,190 ARKW Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 42,765

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.