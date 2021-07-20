Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/20

Even though ARK funds had a slow start to the week, Tuesday was a huge bounce back. ARKK performed the best out of the group, up 3.0% on the day, while ARKW lagged the rest of the group, up about 2.2%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on July 20, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 18,735 shares of Coinbase & Buy 124,593 shares of UiPath.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 347,968 shares of Repare Therapeutics, Buy 354,388 shares of Pacific Bio, Buy 54,702 shares of Ionis Pharma, & Buy 212,468 shares of Quantum-Si.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 120,069 shares of Coinbase & Buy 36,661 shares of Fate Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 58,752 shares of Blade Air Mobility, Buy 187,193 shares of Markforged, & Buy 83,796 shares of Unity Software.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 86,935 shares of UiPath, Buy 319,300 shares of Khosla Ventures, Buy 140,157 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, & Buy 661,638 shares of Concord Acquisition.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 812,800 shares of JD Logistics, Buy 8,887 shares of Aerovironment, & Buy 18,500 shares of Unity Software.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 18,735 ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 124,593 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 347,968 ARKG Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 354,388 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 54,702 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 16,800 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 212,468 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 60,922 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 3,103 ARKG Buy VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 108,261 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 120,069 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 36,661 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 58,752 ARKQ Buy MGA MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 19,248 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 187,193 ARKQ Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 83,796 ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 86,935 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 319,300 ARKW Buy GBTC GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC 140,157 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 661,638 ARKX Buy 2618HK JD LOGISTICS INC 812,800 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 8,887 ARKX Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 18,500

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.