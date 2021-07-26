Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/26

ARK Invest funds started out the week on a negative note despite the broad markets edging higher. ARKW performed the best out of the group, up 0.4% on the day, while ARKF lagged the rest of the group, down about 2.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on July 26, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 92,655 shares of UiPath, Buy 160,633 shares of Zillow Group, Buy 250,353 shares of Teladoc, Buy 583,672 shares of Opendoor technologies, & Buy 113,043 shares of Coinbase.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 99,700 shares of Signify, Buy 506,400 shares of Quantum-Si, Buy 109,825 shares of Pacific Bio, & Buy 182,409 shares of Ionis Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 140,671 shares of Unity Software, Buy 255,299 shares of Pacific Biosciences, & Buy 85,505 shares of Fate Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 30,442 shares of TuSumple, Buy 116,400 shares of Blade Air Mobility, & Buy 85,855 shares of Magna International.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 55,485 shares of Vuzix, Buy 180,341 shares of Roblox, Buy 137,480 shares of DraftKings, & Buy 102,929 shares of Disney.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 4,044 shares of Lockheed Martin.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 92,655 ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 160,633 ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 250,353 ARKF Buy STNE STONECO LTD 208,229 ARKF Buy OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 583,672 ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 113,043 ARKF Buy FTCH FARFETCH LTD 242,823 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 19,276 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 99,700 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 4,175 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 506,400 ARKG Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 109,825 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 81,704 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 182,409 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 140,671 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 32,456 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 255,299 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 85,505 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 30,442 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 116,400 ARKQ Buy MGA MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 85,855 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 55,485 ARKW Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 180,341 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 71,276 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 137,480 ARKW Buy DIS WALT DISNEY CO/THE 102,929 ARKX Buy LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 4,044

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.