Credit Suisse, Delta, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were trading into the weekend with a slight gain. The S&P 500 is continuing its streak of all-time highs, hitting yet another in Friday’s session. The Nasdaq was relatively flat, while the Dow Jones industrial average was keeping pace with the S&P 500.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Friday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included Carnival, Honeywell, Northrop Grumman and more.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) was started at Goldman Sachs with a Neutral rating and a $20 price target. Shares traded near $18 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $3.30 to $20.87. The consensus price target is $20.18.

Credit Suisse Group A.G. (NYSE: CS) was downgraded at Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight from Overweight. The stock traded at roughly $11 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $7.33 to $14.95. It has a consensus price target of $10.56.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) was reiterated as Market Perform but its price target was raised to $53 from $44 at Cowen. The stock traded near $49 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $17.51 to $52.28. The consensus analyst target is $52.24.

Denny’s Corp. (NASDAQ: DENN) was started as Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock traded around $18 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $7.86 to $20.02. Its consensus analyst target is $18.56.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $49 price target at Northcoast. The stock traded near $43 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $17.34 to $43.47. The consensus price target is $38.38.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) was reiterated at Telsey Advisory as Outperform and its price target was raised to $32 from $27. Shares traded around $26 on Friday, in the 52-week range of $11.13 to $27.30. The consensus price target is $26.00.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) was resumed at Wolfe Research with a Peer Perform rating. The consensus price target is $411.29. Shares traded around $386 on Friday, in the 52-week range of $319.81 to $417.62.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) was started at Wolfe Research with an Outperform rating and a $97 price target. The stock traded around $78 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $51.13 to $80.06. Its consensus analyst target is $85.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) was started as Outperform with a $49 price target at Evercore ISI. The stock traded near $43 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $14.02 to $43.61. The consensus price target is $48.37.