Investing

Friday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Airbnb, Baidu, Disney, DoorDash and More

Chris Lange
August 13, 2021 1:03 pm

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets continued their rally. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average hit more intraday record highs yet again. Analysts are saying that more positive economic data is fueling this surge.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included Activision Blizzard, Carrier Global, Morgan Stanley, Palantir, Rackspace Technologies and more.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB): JMP Securities reiterated an Outperform rating but cut the price target to $180 from $190. Credit Suisse reiterated a Neutral rating but raised the price target to $167 from $164. Needham reiterated a Buy rating and raised its target to $200 from $194. Shares traded near $150 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $121.50 to $219.94.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Sell rating and a $2.60 price target. Shares traded near $3 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $2.13 to $3.95. The consensus price target is $3.66.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU): Keybanc reiterated an Overweight rating but cut the price target to $270 from $332. Oppenheimer reiterated it at Outperform and cut the target to $320 from $355. BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating and cut the price target from $333 to $286. The stock was trading at around $153 a share on Friday, in a 52-week range of $115.59 to $354.82.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH): JMP Securities reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $210 from $195. Barclays reiterated an Equal Weight rating and raised the price target to $183 from $160. RBC Capital Markets also reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $210 from $195. The stock was changing hands near $190 a share on Friday, in a 52-week range of $110.13 to $256.09.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Evercore ISI reiterated the stock at Outperform but lowered the price target to $100 from $135. The stock traded near $71 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $42.25 to $96.96.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC): Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to Peer Perform from Outperform and has a $7 price target. The stock was changing hands near $5 a share on Friday, in a 52-week range of $4.93 to $16.08.

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS): Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $210 from $200. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an Outperform rating, while raising the price target to $210 from $202. The stock traded near $183 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $117.23 to $203.02. Its consensus price target is $206.97.

24/7 Wall St.
What’s Up With Apple: Homelessness, Marijuana, and More Federal Legislation

Goldman Sachs has adjusted the price targets on some stocks that may offer aggressive growth investors some parabolic upside potential. Three stocks have all backed up big-time from their IPO highs and have very positive earnings potential.

And check out the key takeaway from the Meta Materials earnings report.
Read more: Investing, ABEV, ABNB, BIDU, DASH, DIS, MU, SDC, Active Trader, Analyst Downgrades, Analyst Upgrades

Editors' Picks

Earnings Previews: Airbnb, ContextLogic, Disney, Seer, SoFi 

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/6

5 Outstanding Stocks to Buy That Trade Below $10 and Have Huge Upside Potential

Earnings Previews: Clover Health, eBay, Lordstown Motors, Nio, Opendoor