Friday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Airbnb, Baidu, Disney, DoorDash and More

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets continued their rally. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average hit more intraday record highs yet again. Analysts are saying that more positive economic data is fueling this surge.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included Activision Blizzard, Carrier Global, Morgan Stanley, Palantir, Rackspace Technologies and more.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB): JMP Securities reiterated an Outperform rating but cut the price target to $180 from $190. Credit Suisse reiterated a Neutral rating but raised the price target to $167 from $164. Needham reiterated a Buy rating and raised its target to $200 from $194. Shares traded near $150 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $121.50 to $219.94.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Sell rating and a $2.60 price target. Shares traded near $3 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $2.13 to $3.95. The consensus price target is $3.66.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU): Keybanc reiterated an Overweight rating but cut the price target to $270 from $332. Oppenheimer reiterated it at Outperform and cut the target to $320 from $355. BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating and cut the price target from $333 to $286. The stock was trading at around $153 a share on Friday, in a 52-week range of $115.59 to $354.82.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH): JMP Securities reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $210 from $195. Barclays reiterated an Equal Weight rating and raised the price target to $183 from $160. RBC Capital Markets also reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $210 from $195. The stock was changing hands near $190 a share on Friday, in a 52-week range of $110.13 to $256.09.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Evercore ISI reiterated the stock at Outperform but lowered the price target to $100 from $135. The stock traded near $71 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $42.25 to $96.96.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC): Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to Peer Perform from Outperform and has a $7 price target. The stock was changing hands near $5 a share on Friday, in a 52-week range of $4.93 to $16.08.

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS): Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $210 from $200. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an Outperform rating, while raising the price target to $210 from $202. The stock traded near $183 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $117.23 to $203.02. Its consensus price target is $206.97.

Goldman Sachs has adjusted the price targets on some stocks that may offer aggressive growth investors some parabolic upside potential. Three stocks have all backed up big-time from their IPO highs and have very positive earnings potential.

And check out the key takeaway from the Meta Materials earnings report.