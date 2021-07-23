Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 425,000 Shares of KE Holdings

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 650,000 shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded relatively flat in Thursday’s session. The fund’s share price has pushed much higher in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 425,950 shares of KE. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $16.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 51% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK Invest ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG ABBV AbbVie 65,211 ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 6,625 ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 4,900 ARKG CLLS Cellectis 100 ARKG CDNA CareDx 60,010 ARKK TXG 10X Genomics 29,513 ARKK TWST Twist Bioscience 19,378 ARKK TCEHY Tencent 11,900 ARKK SHOP Shopify 5,793 ARKK PSTG Pure Storage 27,000 ARKK NVS Novartis 2,800 ARKK DOCU Docusign 69,568 ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 8,500 ARKQ BYDDY BYD 21,909 ARKW OPEN Opendoor Technologies 13,000 ARKW NTDOY Nintendo 70,700 ARKW HUYA Huya 81 ARKW BEKE KE Holdings 425,950 ARKX JD JD.Com 7,186



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

