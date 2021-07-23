Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 425,000 Shares of KE Holdings

Chris Lange
July 23, 2021 9:45 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 650,000 shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded relatively flat in Thursday’s session. The fund’s share price has pushed much higher in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 425,950 shares of KE. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $16.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 51% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK Invest ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKG ABBV AbbVie 65,211
ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 6,625
ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 4,900
ARKG CLLS Cellectis 100
ARKG CDNA CareDx 60,010
ARKK TXG 10X Genomics 29,513
ARKK TWST Twist Bioscience 19,378
ARKK TCEHY Tencent 11,900
ARKK SHOP Shopify 5,793
ARKK PSTG Pure Storage 27,000
ARKK NVS Novartis 2,800
ARKK DOCU Docusign 69,568
ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 8,500
ARKQ BYDDY BYD 21,909
ARKW OPEN Opendoor Technologies 13,000
ARKW NTDOY Nintendo 70,700
ARKW HUYA Huya 81
ARKW BEKE KE Holdings 425,950
ARKX JD JD.Com 7,186


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

