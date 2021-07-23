Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 425,000 Shares of KE Holdings

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 650,000 shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded relatively flat in Thursday’s session. The fund’s share price has pushed much higher in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 425,950 shares of KE. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $16.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 51% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK Invest ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|ABBV
|AbbVie
|65,211
|ARKG
|PSTI
|Pluristem Therapeutics
|6,625
|ARKG
|CSTL
|Castle Biosciences
|4,900
|ARKG
|CLLS
|Cellectis
|100
|ARKG
|CDNA
|CareDx
|60,010
|ARKK
|TXG
|10X Genomics
|29,513
|ARKK
|TWST
|Twist Bioscience
|19,378
|ARKK
|TCEHY
|Tencent
|11,900
|ARKK
|SHOP
|Shopify
|5,793
|ARKK
|PSTG
|Pure Storage
|27,000
|ARKK
|NVS
|Novartis
|2,800
|ARKK
|DOCU
|Docusign
|69,568
|ARKQ
|RAVN
|Raven Industries
|8,500
|ARKQ
|BYDDY
|BYD
|21,909
|ARKW
|OPEN
|Opendoor Technologies
|13,000
|ARKW
|NTDOY
|Nintendo
|70,700
|ARKW
|HUYA
|Huya
|81
|ARKW
|BEKE
|KE Holdings
|425,950
|ARKX
|JD
|JD.Com
|7,186
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.