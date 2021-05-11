Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 1.2 Million Shares of KE Holdings

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 1.2 million shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) on Monday, as the share price of this fund traded down about 5% in Monday’s session. The fund’s share price has nearly doubled the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 1,203,800 shares of KE. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $56.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 81% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares Sold ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 315,600 ARKF AAPL APPLE INC 87,560 ARKF SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 45,900 ARKG RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 464,000 ARKG NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 37,609 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 260,876 ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 198,800 ARKG PHR PHREESIA INC 59,423 ARKK BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 1,203,800 ARKK TREE LENDINGTREE INC 52,004 ARKK SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 148,000 ARKK REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 40,108 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 136,400 ARKK ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 254,712 ARKK HUYA HUYA INC 261,500 ARKK BIDU BAIDU INC 355,375 ARKQ TDY TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 16,857 ARKQ SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 557,955 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 29,405 ARKW PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 643,378 ARKW OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,617,801 ARKW BIDU BAIDU INC 108,346 ARKW API AGORA INC 105,162 ARKW ADYEY ADYEN NV 38,963

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.