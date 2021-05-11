Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 1.2 Million Shares of KE Holdings

Chris Lange
May 11, 2021 10:00 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 1.2 million shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) on Monday, as the share price of this fund traded down about 5% in Monday’s session. The fund’s share price has nearly doubled the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 1,203,800 shares of KE. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $56.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 81% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares Sold
ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 315,600
ARKF AAPL APPLE INC 87,560
ARKF SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 45,900
ARKG RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 464,000
ARKG NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 37,609
ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 260,876
ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 198,800
ARKG PHR PHREESIA INC 59,423
ARKK BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 1,203,800
ARKK TREE LENDINGTREE INC 52,004
ARKK SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 148,000
ARKK REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 40,108
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 136,400
ARKK ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 254,712
ARKK HUYA HUYA INC 261,500
ARKK BIDU BAIDU INC 355,375
ARKQ TDY TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 16,857
ARKQ SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 557,955
ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 29,405
ARKW PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 643,378
ARKW OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,617,801
ARKW BIDU BAIDU INC 108,346
ARKW API AGORA INC 105,162
ARKW ADYEY ADYEN NV 38,963

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
