Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 1.2 Million Shares of KE Holdings

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 1.2 million shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) on Monday, as the share price of this fund traded down about 5% in Monday’s session. The fund’s share price has nearly doubled the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 1,203,800 shares of KE. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $56.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 81% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares Sold
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA LTD
|315,600
|ARKF
|AAPL
|APPLE INC
|87,560
|ARKF
|SI
|SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP
|45,900
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|ROCHE HOLDING AG
|464,000
|ARKG
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC
|37,609
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
|260,876
|ARKG
|SRPT
|SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
|198,800
|ARKG
|PHR
|PHREESIA INC
|59,423
|ARKK
|BEKE
|KE HOLDINGS INC
|1,203,800
|ARKK
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|52,004
|ARKK
|SNPS
|SYNOPSYS INC
|148,000
|ARKK
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|40,108
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO CO LTD
|136,400
|ARKK
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|254,712
|ARKK
|HUYA
|HUYA INC
|261,500
|ARKK
|BIDU
|BAIDU INC
|355,375
|ARKQ
|TDY
|TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC
|16,857
|ARKQ
|SPCE
|VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC
|557,955
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU LTD
|29,405
|ARKW
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|643,378
|ARKW
|OPEN
|OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|1,617,801
|ARKW
|BIDU
|BAIDU INC
|108,346
|ARKW
|API
|AGORA INC
|105,162
|ARKW
|ADYEY
|ADYEN NV
|38,963
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.