Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 200,000 Shares of Pure Storage

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 200,000 shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded up over 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 220,000 shares of Pure Storage. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $4.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the fund’s total holdings. This fund is up 51% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG TXG 10X Genomics 6,878 ARKG ABBV AbbVie 48,400 ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 34,425 ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 8,400 ARKG CLLS Cellectis 13,445 ARKG CDNA CareDx 53,700 ARKK TWST Twist Bioscience 204 ARKK TCEHY Tencent 55,000 ARKK SHOP Shopify 2,000 ARKK PSTG Pure Storage 220,000 ARKK NVS Novartis 10,000 ARKQ NXPI NXP Semiconductors 7,908 ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 166,409 ARKW OPEN Opendoor Technologies 70,000 ARKW NTDOY Nintendo 94,300 ARKW HUYA Huya 700 ARKW BEKE KE Holdings 145,600



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

