Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 200,000 Shares of Pure Storage

Chris Lange
July 22, 2021 9:15 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 200,000 shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded up over 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 220,000 shares of Pure Storage. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $4.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the fund’s total holdings. This fund is up 51% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKG TXG 10X Genomics 6,878
ARKG ABBV AbbVie 48,400
ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 34,425
ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 8,400
ARKG CLLS Cellectis 13,445
ARKG CDNA CareDx 53,700
ARKK TWST Twist Bioscience 204
ARKK TCEHY Tencent 55,000
ARKK SHOP Shopify 2,000
ARKK PSTG Pure Storage 220,000
ARKK NVS Novartis 10,000
ARKQ NXPI NXP Semiconductors 7,908
ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 166,409
ARKW OPEN Opendoor Technologies 70,000
ARKW NTDOY Nintendo 94,300
ARKW HUYA Huya 700
ARKW BEKE KE Holdings 145,600


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

ALSO READ: 4 Top Aerospace and Defense Stocks to Buy Now Before Q2 Earnings

Read more: Investing, ARKK, PSTG, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Chewy, Danaher, Energy...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/19

5 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as a Market Correction May Have Started

Midday Meme Stock Report for 7/15: AMC, Meta Materials, Newegg, SoFi