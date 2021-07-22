Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 200,000 Shares of Pure Storage

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 200,000 shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded up over 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 220,000 shares of Pure Storage. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $4.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the fund’s total holdings. This fund is up 51% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|TXG
|10X Genomics
|6,878
|ARKG
|ABBV
|AbbVie
|48,400
|ARKG
|PSTI
|Pluristem Therapeutics
|34,425
|ARKG
|CSTL
|Castle Biosciences
|8,400
|ARKG
|CLLS
|Cellectis
|13,445
|ARKG
|CDNA
|CareDx
|53,700
|ARKK
|TWST
|Twist Bioscience
|204
|ARKK
|TCEHY
|Tencent
|55,000
|ARKK
|SHOP
|Shopify
|2,000
|ARKK
|PSTG
|Pure Storage
|220,000
|ARKK
|NVS
|Novartis
|10,000
|ARKQ
|NXPI
|NXP Semiconductors
|7,908
|ARKQ
|RAVN
|Raven Industries
|166,409
|ARKW
|OPEN
|Opendoor Technologies
|70,000
|ARKW
|NTDOY
|Nintendo
|94,300
|ARKW
|HUYA
|Huya
|700
|ARKW
|BEKE
|KE Holdings
|145,600
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.