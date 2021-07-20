Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 1.8 Million Shares of Pure Storage

Chris Lange
July 20, 2021 9:45 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 1.8 million shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Monday, as the share price of this fund traded up nearly 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 1,848,162 shares of Pure Storage. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $33.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the fund’s total holdings. This fund is up 48% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF SCHW Charles Schwab 138,156
ARKG IOVA Iovance Biotherapeutics 72,990
ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 22,604
ARKG CDNA CareDx 79,630
ARKG ABBV AbbVie 151,641
ARKK NVS Novartis 81,600
ARKK PSTG Pure Storage 1,848,162
ARKK TCEHY Tencent 343,810
ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 64,892
ARKQ ISRG Intuitive Surgical 7,724
ARKQ GLEO Galileo Acquisition 56
ARKW SHOP Shopify 7,840
ARKW OPEN Opendoor Technologies 954,300
ARKW NTDOY Nintendo 222,811
ARKW HUYA Huya 30,000
ARKW BEKE KE Holdings 259,723
ARKX AMZN Amazon.com 839
ARKX JD JD.Com 169,263


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.



