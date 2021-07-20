Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 1.8 Million Shares of Pure Storage

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 1.8 million shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Monday, as the share price of this fund traded up nearly 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 1,848,162 shares of Pure Storage. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $33.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the fund’s total holdings. This fund is up 48% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|SCHW
|Charles Schwab
|138,156
|ARKG
|IOVA
|Iovance Biotherapeutics
|72,990
|ARKG
|CSTL
|Castle Biosciences
|22,604
|ARKG
|CDNA
|CareDx
|79,630
|ARKG
|ABBV
|AbbVie
|151,641
|ARKK
|NVS
|Novartis
|81,600
|ARKK
|PSTG
|Pure Storage
|1,848,162
|ARKK
|TCEHY
|Tencent
|343,810
|ARKQ
|RAVN
|Raven Industries
|64,892
|ARKQ
|ISRG
|Intuitive Surgical
|7,724
|ARKQ
|GLEO
|Galileo Acquisition
|56
|ARKW
|SHOP
|Shopify
|7,840
|ARKW
|OPEN
|Opendoor Technologies
|954,300
|ARKW
|NTDOY
|Nintendo
|222,811
|ARKW
|HUYA
|Huya
|30,000
|ARKW
|BEKE
|KE Holdings
|259,723
|ARKX
|AMZN
|Amazon.com
|839
|ARKX
|JD
|JD.Com
|169,263
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.