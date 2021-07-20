Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 1.8 Million Shares of Pure Storage

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 1.8 million shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Monday, as the share price of this fund traded up nearly 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 1,848,162 shares of Pure Storage. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $33.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the fund’s total holdings. This fund is up 48% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF SCHW Charles Schwab 138,156 ARKG IOVA Iovance Biotherapeutics 72,990 ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 22,604 ARKG CDNA CareDx 79,630 ARKG ABBV AbbVie 151,641 ARKK NVS Novartis 81,600 ARKK PSTG Pure Storage 1,848,162 ARKK TCEHY Tencent 343,810 ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 64,892 ARKQ ISRG Intuitive Surgical 7,724 ARKQ GLEO Galileo Acquisition 56 ARKW SHOP Shopify 7,840 ARKW OPEN Opendoor Technologies 954,300 ARKW NTDOY Nintendo 222,811 ARKW HUYA Huya 30,000 ARKW BEKE KE Holdings 259,723 ARKX AMZN Amazon.com 839 ARKX JD JD.Com 169,263



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

