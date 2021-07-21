Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 1 Million Shares of Opendoor Technologies

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly a million shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded up about 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

Specifically, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 999,309 shares of Opendoor Technologies. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $14.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 47% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF SCHW Charles Schwab 111,986 ARKG TXG 10X Genomics 56,278 ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 200 ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 34,222 ARKG CLLS Cellectis 27,749 ARKG CDNA CareDx 152,518 ARKG ABBV AbbVie 257,186 ARKK TCEHY Tencent 188,625 ARKK PSTG Pure Storage 1,588,406 ARKK NVS Novartis 40,000 ARKQ ISRG Intuitive Surgical 3,125 ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 190,828 ARKW HUYA Huya 5,500 ARKW NTDOY Nintendo 116,900 ARKW OPEN Opendoor Technologies 999,309 ARKW BEKE KE Holdings 300,972 ARKX DSYFP Dassault Systems 34,548



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

