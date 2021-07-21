Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 1 Million Shares of Opendoor Technologies

Chris Lange
July 21, 2021 9:05 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly a million shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded up about 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

Specifically, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 999,309 shares of Opendoor Technologies. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $14.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 47% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF SCHW Charles Schwab 111,986
ARKG TXG 10X Genomics 56,278
ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 200
ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 34,222
ARKG CLLS Cellectis 27,749
ARKG CDNA CareDx 152,518
ARKG ABBV AbbVie 257,186
ARKK TCEHY Tencent 188,625
ARKK PSTG Pure Storage 1,588,406
ARKK NVS Novartis 40,000
ARKQ ISRG Intuitive Surgical 3,125
ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 190,828
ARKW HUYA Huya 5,500
ARKW NTDOY Nintendo 116,900
ARKW OPEN Opendoor Technologies 999,309
ARKW BEKE KE Holdings 300,972
ARKX DSYFP Dassault Systems 34,548


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

