Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 1 Million Shares of Opendoor Technologies

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly a million shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded up about 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
Specifically, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 999,309 shares of Opendoor Technologies. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $14.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 47% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|SCHW
|Charles Schwab
|111,986
|ARKG
|TXG
|10X Genomics
|56,278
|ARKG
|PSTI
|Pluristem Therapeutics
|200
|ARKG
|CSTL
|Castle Biosciences
|34,222
|ARKG
|CLLS
|Cellectis
|27,749
|ARKG
|CDNA
|CareDx
|152,518
|ARKG
|ABBV
|AbbVie
|257,186
|ARKK
|TCEHY
|Tencent
|188,625
|ARKK
|PSTG
|Pure Storage
|1,588,406
|ARKK
|NVS
|Novartis
|40,000
|ARKQ
|ISRG
|Intuitive Surgical
|3,125
|ARKQ
|RAVN
|Raven Industries
|190,828
|ARKW
|HUYA
|Huya
|5,500
|ARKW
|NTDOY
|Nintendo
|116,900
|ARKW
|OPEN
|Opendoor Technologies
|999,309
|ARKW
|BEKE
|KE Holdings
|300,972
|ARKX
|DSYFP
|Dassault Systems
|34,548
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.