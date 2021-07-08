Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 550,000 Shares of Pure Storage

Chris Lange
July 8, 2021 9:25 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 550,000 shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded down nearly 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 558,825 shares of Pure Storage. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale is roughly $10.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the fund’s total holdings. This fund is up 60% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF SE Sea 54,753
ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 1,197
ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 20,378
ARKG CDNA CareDx 7,500
ARKG BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb 69,853
ARKG TXG 10X Gemomics 89,450
ARKK TCEHY Tencent Holdings 328,750
ARKK ROKU Roku 127,700
ARKK PSTG Pure Storage 558,825
ARKK NVS Novartis 131,960
ARKK IOVA Iovance Biotherapeutics 220,401
ARKK ICE Intercontinental Exchange 74,089
ARKK BEKE KE Holdings 444,483
ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 157,635
ARKW HUYA Huya 81,952
ARKW LC LendingClub 73,000
ARKW ROKU Roku 28,405
ARKW BEKE KE Holdings 291,767
ARKX RAVN Raven Industries 54,049


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

Investing, ARKK, PSTG, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

