Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 550,000 Shares of Pure Storage

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 550,000 shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded down nearly 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 558,825 shares of Pure Storage. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale is roughly $10.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the fund’s total holdings. This fund is up 60% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|SE
|Sea
|54,753
|ARKG
|PSTI
|Pluristem Therapeutics
|1,197
|ARKG
|CSTL
|Castle Biosciences
|20,378
|ARKG
|CDNA
|CareDx
|7,500
|ARKG
|BMY
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|69,853
|ARKG
|TXG
|10X Gemomics
|89,450
|ARKK
|TCEHY
|Tencent Holdings
|328,750
|ARKK
|ROKU
|Roku
|127,700
|ARKK
|PSTG
|Pure Storage
|558,825
|ARKK
|NVS
|Novartis
|131,960
|ARKK
|IOVA
|Iovance Biotherapeutics
|220,401
|ARKK
|ICE
|Intercontinental Exchange
|74,089
|ARKK
|BEKE
|KE Holdings
|444,483
|ARKQ
|RAVN
|Raven Industries
|157,635
|ARKW
|HUYA
|Huya
|81,952
|ARKW
|LC
|LendingClub
|73,000
|ARKW
|ROKU
|Roku
|28,405
|ARKW
|BEKE
|KE Holdings
|291,767
|ARKX
|RAVN
|Raven Industries
|54,049
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.