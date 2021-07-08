Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 550,000 Shares of Pure Storage

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 550,000 shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded down nearly 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 558,825 shares of Pure Storage. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale is roughly $10.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the fund’s total holdings. This fund is up 60% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF SE Sea 54,753 ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 1,197 ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 20,378 ARKG CDNA CareDx 7,500 ARKG BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb 69,853 ARKG TXG 10X Gemomics 89,450 ARKK TCEHY Tencent Holdings 328,750 ARKK ROKU Roku 127,700 ARKK PSTG Pure Storage 558,825 ARKK NVS Novartis 131,960 ARKK IOVA Iovance Biotherapeutics 220,401 ARKK ICE Intercontinental Exchange 74,089 ARKK BEKE KE Holdings 444,483 ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 157,635 ARKW HUYA Huya 81,952 ARKW LC LendingClub 73,000 ARKW ROKU Roku 28,405 ARKW BEKE KE Holdings 291,767 ARKX RAVN Raven Industries 54,049



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

