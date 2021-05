Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 1.5 Million Shares of Workhorse

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 1.5 million shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded up about 2% in Tuesday’s session. The fund’s share price has nearly doubled the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 1,507,061 shares of Workhorse. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $12.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 91% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 638,800 ARKF SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 140,274 ARKG PHR PHREESIA INC 209,433 ARKG SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 66,857 ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 35,600 ARKG NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 84,177 ARKG RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 84,200 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 3,073 ARKK BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 1,187,600 ARKK BIDU BAIDU INC 137,234 ARKK TREE LENDINGTREE INC 90,338 ARKK NVS NOVARTIS AG 21,128 ARKK SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 142,700 ARKK REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 70,302 ARKK HUYA HUYA INC 568,900 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 65,800 ARKK ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 13,067 ARKQ WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 1,507,061 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 27,085 ARKQ GOOG ALPHABET INC 1,861 ARKW ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 76,202 ARKW API AGORA INC 61,401 ARKW ADYEY ADYEN NV 116,085 ARKW TREE LENDINGTREE INC 29,471 ARKX DE DEERE & CO 3,222 ARKX SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 293,962

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.