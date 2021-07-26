Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 2 Million Shares of KE Holdings

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 2 million shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) on Friday, as the share price of this fund traded up less than 1% in Friday’s session. The fund’s share price has pushed much higher in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 2,033,197 shares of this Chinese online real estate services provider, while and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 28,000 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $69.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The funds are up 54% or more over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the sales that took place across all ARK Invest ETFs on Friday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG RHHBY Roche 32,324 ARKG ABBV AbbVie 7,400 ARKG NVS Novartis 242,578 ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 28,497 ARKG CLLS Cellectis 7,194 ARKG CDNA CareDx 53,452 ARKG BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb 63,100 ARKK NVS Novartis 216 ARKK PSTG Pure Storage 350 ARKK ROKU Roku 59,042 ARKK TCEHY Tencent 134 ARKK TWST Twist Bioscience 5,672 ARKK DOCU Docusign 39,242 ARKK TXG 10X Genomics 19,665 ARKK BEKE KE Holdings 2,033,197 ARKQ BYDDY BYD 13,384 ARKQ NXPI NXP Semiconductors 7,083 ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 900 ARKW BEKE KE Holdings 28,000 ARKW NTDOY Nintendo 92,530 ARKW OPEN Opendoor Technologies 1,500



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

