Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 2 Million Shares of KE Holdings

Chris Lange
July 26, 2021 8:25 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 2 million shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) on Friday, as the share price of this fund traded up less than 1% in Friday’s session. The fund’s share price has pushed much higher in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 2,033,197 shares of this Chinese online real estate services provider, while and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 28,000 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $69.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The funds are up 54% or more over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the sales that took place across all ARK Invest ETFs on Friday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKG RHHBY Roche 32,324
ARKG ABBV AbbVie 7,400
ARKG NVS Novartis 242,578
ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 28,497
ARKG CLLS Cellectis 7,194
ARKG CDNA CareDx 53,452
ARKG BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb 63,100
ARKK NVS Novartis 216
ARKK PSTG Pure Storage 350
ARKK ROKU Roku 59,042
ARKK TCEHY Tencent 134
ARKK TWST Twist Bioscience 5,672
ARKK DOCU Docusign 39,242
ARKK TXG 10X Genomics 19,665
ARKK BEKE KE Holdings 2,033,197
ARKQ BYDDY BYD 13,384
ARKQ NXPI NXP Semiconductors 7,083
ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 900
ARKW BEKE KE Holdings 28,000
ARKW NTDOY Nintendo 92,530
ARKW OPEN Opendoor Technologies 1,500


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

