Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 2 Million Shares of KE Holdings

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 2 million shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) on Friday, as the share price of this fund traded up less than 1% in Friday’s session. The fund’s share price has pushed much higher in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 2,033,197 shares of this Chinese online real estate services provider, while and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 28,000 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $69.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The funds are up 54% or more over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the sales that took place across all ARK Invest ETFs on Friday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|Roche
|32,324
|ARKG
|ABBV
|AbbVie
|7,400
|ARKG
|NVS
|Novartis
|242,578
|ARKG
|CSTL
|Castle Biosciences
|28,497
|ARKG
|CLLS
|Cellectis
|7,194
|ARKG
|CDNA
|CareDx
|53,452
|ARKG
|BMY
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|63,100
|ARKK
|NVS
|Novartis
|216
|ARKK
|PSTG
|Pure Storage
|350
|ARKK
|ROKU
|Roku
|59,042
|ARKK
|TCEHY
|Tencent
|134
|ARKK
|TWST
|Twist Bioscience
|5,672
|ARKK
|DOCU
|Docusign
|39,242
|ARKK
|TXG
|10X Genomics
|19,665
|ARKK
|BEKE
|KE Holdings
|2,033,197
|ARKQ
|BYDDY
|BYD
|13,384
|ARKQ
|NXPI
|NXP Semiconductors
|7,083
|ARKQ
|RAVN
|Raven Industries
|900
|ARKW
|BEKE
|KE Holdings
|28,000
|ARKW
|NTDOY
|Nintendo
|92,530
|ARKW
|OPEN
|Opendoor Technologies
|1,500
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.