Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/10

Broad market pushed higher on Tuesday with the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 notching fresh all-time highs. However, the Nasdaq lagged and ARK funds followed suit for the most part. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 0.1%, while ARKG did the worst, down 3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on August 10, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 569,300 shares of Base.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 121,042 shares of Seer, Sell 116,467 shares of Takeda Pharma, Sell 394,655 shares of Roche, Sell 136,940 shares of Pure Storage, & Sell 53,188 shares of Novartis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 26,272 shares of 10X Genomics, Sell 66,982 shares of Square, Sell 12,339 shares of Shopify, & Sell 139,500 shares of Nintendo.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 35,064 shares of Nvidia.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 75,109 shares of Netflix.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 7,684 shares of Alibaba & Sell 7,578 shares of Nvidia.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell 4477JP BASE INC 569,300 ARKG Sell SEER SEER INC 121,042 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 116,467 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 394,655 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 8,271 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 7,402 ARKG Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 136,940 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 53,188 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 600 ARKG Sell BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 72,802 ARKK Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 26,272 ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 66,982 ARKK Sell SHOP SHOPIFY INC 12,339 ARKK Sell SE SEA LTD 102,270 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 139,500 ARKK Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 100 ARKK Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 62,744 ARKQ Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 35,064 ARKW Sell NFLX NETFLIX INC 75,109 ARKX Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 7,684 ARKX Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 7,578

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.