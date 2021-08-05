Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 60,000 Shares of Square

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Wednesday. This fund parted with over 60,000 shares of Square Inc. (NASDAQ: SQ), as the price of this ETF gained about 2.6% in Wednesday’s session. Note that this fund is still up significantly in the last year.
Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 63,507 shares of Square. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $16.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 49% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Wednesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|TWST
|Twist Bioscience
|71,425
|ARKG
|SEER
|Seer
|91,963
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|Roche
|203,313
|ARKG
|REGN
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
|51,706
|ARKG
|PSTI
|Pluristem Therapeutics
|1,100
|ARKG
|NVS
|Novartis
|133,173
|ARKG
|MCRB
|Seres Therapeutics
|392,172
|ARKG
|CLLS
|Cellectis
|23,399
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|Nintendo
|40,654
|ARKK
|SHOP
|Shopify
|3,000
|ARKK
|SQ
|Square
|63,507
|ARKK
|TXG
|10X Genomics
|65,063
|ARKK
|DOCU
|Docusign
|39,780
|ARKQ
|JD
|JD.Com
|296,997
|ARKQ
|BYDDY
|BYD
|25,287
|ARKQ
|PCAR
|Paccar
|95
|ARKQ
|TCEHY
|Tencent
|150
|ARKW
|SE
|Sea
|19,744
|ARKW
|TSLA
|Tesla
|8,100
|ARKW
|TTD
|Trade Desk
|66,907
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.