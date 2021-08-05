Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 60,000 Shares of Square

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Wednesday. This fund parted with over 60,000 shares of Square Inc. (NASDAQ: SQ), as the price of this ETF gained about 2.6% in Wednesday’s session. Note that this fund is still up significantly in the last year.

Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 63,507 shares of Square. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $16.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 49% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Wednesday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG TWST Twist Bioscience 71,425 ARKG SEER Seer 91,963 ARKG RHHBY Roche 203,313 ARKG REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 51,706 ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 1,100 ARKG NVS Novartis 133,173 ARKG MCRB Seres Therapeutics 392,172 ARKG CLLS Cellectis 23,399 ARKK NTDOY Nintendo 40,654 ARKK SHOP Shopify 3,000 ARKK SQ Square 63,507 ARKK TXG 10X Genomics 65,063 ARKK DOCU Docusign 39,780 ARKQ JD JD.Com 296,997 ARKQ BYDDY BYD 25,287 ARKQ PCAR Paccar 95 ARKQ TCEHY Tencent 150 ARKW SE Sea 19,744 ARKW TSLA Tesla 8,100 ARKW TTD Trade Desk 66,907



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

