Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 60,000 Shares of Square

Chris Lange
August 5, 2021 8:15 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Wednesday. This fund parted with over 60,000 shares of Square Inc. (NASDAQ: SQ), as the price of this ETF gained about 2.6% in Wednesday’s session. Note that this fund is still up significantly in the last year.

Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 63,507 shares of Square. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $16.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 49% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Wednesday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKG TWST Twist Bioscience 71,425
ARKG SEER Seer 91,963
ARKG RHHBY Roche 203,313
ARKG REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 51,706
ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 1,100
ARKG NVS Novartis 133,173
ARKG MCRB Seres Therapeutics 392,172
ARKG CLLS Cellectis 23,399
ARKK NTDOY Nintendo 40,654
ARKK SHOP Shopify 3,000
ARKK SQ Square 63,507
ARKK TXG 10X Genomics 65,063
ARKK DOCU Docusign 39,780
ARKQ JD JD.Com 296,997
ARKQ BYDDY BYD 25,287
ARKQ PCAR Paccar 95
ARKQ TCEHY Tencent 150
ARKW SE Sea 19,744
ARKW TSLA Tesla 8,100
ARKW TTD Trade Desk 66,907


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Due for Big Sell-Off: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Move to Now

Read more: Investing, ARKK, SQ, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 Blazing Buy-Rated Stocks Under $10 With Gigantic Upside Potential

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Hartford Financial, Nokia,...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/2

6 Goldman Sachs Top Stock Picks Also Pay Big-Time Dependable Dividends