Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/10

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 10, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 7,043 shares of Kaspi.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 30,323 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, Buy 112,100 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, & Sell 21,639 shares of Regeneron.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 145,219 shares of Berkeley Lights & Sell 11,354 shares of Intercontinental Exchange.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 79,272 shares of One, Buy 160,000 shares of Experience Investment, & Buy 76,059 shares of JD.com.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 519,086 shares of Roblox & Sell 67,032 shares of Facebook.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 7,043 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 30,323 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 14,138 ARKG Buy SEER SEER INC 573 ARKG Buy VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 112,100 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 49,525 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 21,639 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 145,219 ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 11,354 ARKQ Buy AONE ONE 79,272 ARKQ Buy ESLT ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD 135 ARKQ Buy EXPC EXPERIENCE INVESTMENT CORP 160,000 ARKQ Buy JD JD.COM INC 76,059 ARKQ Sell CAT CATERPILLAR INC 7,300 ARKQ Sell DE DEERE & CO 9,500 ARKW Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 519,086 ARKW Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 67,032

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.