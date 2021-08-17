Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/16

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average continued their streak of all-time highs after suffering a slow start to the week amid concerns about instability in Afghanistan. The Nasdaq didn’t catch up to the other major averages and closed the day on a negative note, and ARK funds followed suit here. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund down 0.6%, while ARKK did the worst, down 2.6%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on August 16, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 171,400 shares of Tencent, Sell 34,913 shares of Square, Sell 6,975 shares of Alphabet, & Sell 144,198 shares of Alibaba.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 50,102 shares of Veeva Systems, Sell 74,910 shares of 10X Genomics, Sell 148,676 shares of Sarepta, & Sell 62,464 shares of Roche.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 114,782 shares of Square, Sell 18,577 shares of Shopify, Sell 22,529 shares of Proto Labs, Sell 115,600 shares of Nintendo, Sell 370,736 shares of Seres Therapeutics, & Sell 213,199 shares of Iovance Bio.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 14,276 shares of BYD, Sell 10,048 shares of Ansys, & Sell 47,203 shares of Exone.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 6,264 shares of MercadoLibre, Sell 37,834 shares of Sea, & Sell 174,969 shares of Trade Desk.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 8,057 shares of Alibaba & Sell 1,600 shares of Nvidia.

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell 4477JP BASE INC 48,700 ARKF Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 171,400 ARKF Sell SQ SQUARE INC 34,913 ARKF Sell GOOG ALPHABET INC 6,975 ARKF Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 144,198 ARKG Sell VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 50,102 ARKG Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 74,910 ARKG Sell SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 148,676 ARKG Sell SEER SEER INC 5,115 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 62,464 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 39,600 ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 114,782 ARKK Sell SHOP SHOPIFY INC 18,577 ARKK Sell PRLB PROTO LABS INC 22,529 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 115,600 ARKK Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 102,244 ARKK Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 370,736 ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 213,199 ARKK Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 28,788 ARKQ Sell BYDDY BYD CO LTD 14,276 ARKQ Sell ANSS ANSYS INC 10,048 ARKQ Sell XONE EXONE CO/THE 47,203 ARKW Sell MELI MERCADOLIBRE INC 6,264 ARKW Sell SE SEA LTD 37,834 ARKW Sell TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 174,969 ARKX Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 8,057 ARKX Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 1,600

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.