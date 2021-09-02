Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/2

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 reached record levels as the markets climbed into the close on Thursday. Many are looking forward to the August Employment report Friday morning, and investors have been optimistic all week. ARK Funds followed suit with one exception. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 1.0% on the day, while ARKF underperformed the rest of the group, down 0.2%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 38,160 shares of Pinduoduo, Buy 37,782 shares of Zillow Group, Buy 17,173 shares of Teladoc, & Buy 190,780 shares of Discovery.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 38,160 shares of Pinduoduo, Buy 37,782 shares of Zillow Group, Buy 17,173 shares of Teladoc, & Buy 190,780 shares of Discovery.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 57,616 shares of Veeva Systems, Buy 178,926 shares of Pfizer, & Buy 148,263 shares of Invitae.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 148,263 shares of Fate Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 197,145 shares of Nano Dimension, Buy 30,500 shares of NIU Technologies, Buy 259,540 shares of Markforged, & Buy 370,118 sahres of Blade Air Mobility.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 271,057 shares of Genius Sports.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 15,567 shares of The 3D Printing ETF.

Check out all the Buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 38,160.00 ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 37,782.00 ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 17,173.00 ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY LTD 190,780.00 ARKF Buy JD JD.COM INC 127,852.00 ARKG Buy VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 57,616.00 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 21,034.00 ARKG Buy PFE PFIZER INC 178,926.00 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 17,243.00 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 148,263.00 ARKQ Buy NNDM NANO DIMENSION LTD 197,145.00 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 30,500.00 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 259,540.00 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 43,378.00 ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 189,578.00 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 370,118.00 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 21,292.00 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 271,057.00 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 15,567.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.