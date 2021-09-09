Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/8

The Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 continued to lose ground on Wednesday, making a three-day losing streak for these major averages. ARK Invest funds followed suit with sizable losses across the board. ARKX performed the best out of the group, down 1.1% on the day, while ARKK underperformed the rest of the group, down 2.8%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on September 8, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place on that day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some purchases we would highlight in this fund: 39,898 shares of Zillow, 175,969 shares of StoneCo, 165,619 shares of Discovery and 182,538 shares of Farfetch.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 297,454 shares of UiPath, 270,100 shares of Somalogic, 52,802 shares of Veracyte and 94,993 shares of Personalis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 55,058 shares of PagerDuty, 786,506 shares of UiPath and 616,413 shares of Invitae.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few purchases of note in this fund: 96,118 shares of Komatsu, 357,400 shares of Markforged and 101,169 shares of UiPath.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 40,200 shares of Roku, 43,650 shares of Splunk and 197,838 shares of UiPath.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: 38,045 shares of Blade Air Mobility and 243,264 shares of Markforged.

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF Z ZILLOW 39,898 ARKF STNE STONECO 175,969 ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 165,619 ARKF ETSY ETSY 42,562 ARKF FTCH FARFETCH 182,538 ARKF JD JD.COM 32,399 ARKG PATH UIPATH 297,454 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 10,357 ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 55,010 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 270,100 ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 52,802 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 63,924 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 94,993 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 55,058 ARKK PATH UIPATH 786,506 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 616,413 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 74,729 ARKQ DE DEERE 37,991 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 96,118 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 357,400 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 10,910 ARKQ PATH UIPATH 101,169 ARKW SPLK SPLUNK 43,650 ARKW ROKU ROKU 40,200 ARKW PATH UIPATH 197,838 ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II 117,982 ARKX HEI HEICO 4,524 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 38,045 ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 1,076 ARKX 6301JP KOMATSU 83,200 ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 243,264

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.