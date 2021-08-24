Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/24

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq continued their push higher on Tuesday bouncing back from last week’s pullback. ARK funds followed suit and had a strong showing as well. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, up 2.3% on the day, while ARKX underperformed the rest of the group, up 1.0%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 24, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 10,231 shares of Pinduoduo, Buy 21,094 shares of Zillow Group, Buy 12,603 shares of Teladoc, & Buy 127,608 shares of DraftKings.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 258,390 shares of Pfizer, Buy 90,017 shares of Quantum-Si, Buy 171,840 shares of Fate Therapeutics, & Buy 35,080 shares of Adaptive Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 1,197,532 shares of Soaring Eagle, Buy 205,551 shares of Signify Health, Buy 49,322 shares of Invitae, & Buy 742,840 shares of DraftKings.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 326,798 shares of Markforged, Buy 145,772 shares of Kratos Defense, & Buy 67,394 shares of 3D Systems.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 202,723 shares of DraftKings, Buy 224,800 shares of Genius Sports, & Buy 24,745 shares of Liveperson.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 949,290 shares of JD Logistics & Buy 30,464 shares of Atlas Crest.

Check out all the Buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 10,231.00 ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 21,094.00 ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 12,603.00 ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 127,608.00 ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 6,308.00 ARKG Buy PFE PFIZER INC 258,390.00 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 4,500.00 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 90,017.00 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 229.00 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 650.00 ARKG Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 171,840.00 ARKG Buy DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE CORP 106.00 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 1,200.00 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 35,080.00 ARKK Buy SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 1,197,532.00 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 205,551.00 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 49,322.00 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 357,508.00 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 742,840.00 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 10,000.00 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 326,798.00 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 145,772.00 ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 6,500.00 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 67,394.00 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 202,723.00 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 224,800.00 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 24,745.00 ARKX Buy 2618HK JD LOGISTICS INC 949,290.00 ARKX Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 30,464.00 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 11,184.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.