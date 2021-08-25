Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/25

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq managed to edge out record highs in Wednesday’s session ahead of the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium this weekend. ARK funds more or less tracked with the broad markets. ARKX performed the best out of the group, up 0.6% on the day, while ARKK underperformed the rest of the group, closing relatively flat. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 25, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 234,835 shares of Tencent, Buy 61,374 shares of Teladoc, Buy 60,901 shares of Coinbase, & Buy 58,946 shares of JD.com.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 170,809 shares of Pfizer, Buy 30,596 shares of Adaptive Bio, & Buy 117,584 shares of Quantum-Si.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 113,774 shares of Invitae & Buy 206,099 shares of Signify Health.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 183,121 shares of Markforged, Buy 96,487 shares of Komatsu, & Buy 64,660 shares of 3D Systems.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 4,423 shares of Aerovironment & Buy 190,893 shares of Genius Sports.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 121,997 shares of Atlas Crest & Buy 199,884 shares of Markforged.

Check out all the Buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 234,835.00 ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 493.00 ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 61,374.00 ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 60,901.00 ARKF Buy JD JD.COM INC 58,946.00 ARKF Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 75,593.00 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 43,612.00 ARKG Buy PFE PFIZER INC 170,809.00 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 11,300.00 ARKG Buy DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE CORP 3.00 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 18,100.00 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 30,596.00 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 117,584.00 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 1,000.00 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 113,774.00 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 206,099.00 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 183,121.00 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 9,060.00 ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 96,487.00 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 64,660.00 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 3,059.00 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 4,423.00 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 190,893.00 ARKX Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 121,997.00 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 199,884.00 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 12,220.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.