Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/30

Markets pushed higher to start out the week and the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones industrial average are each looking at a fairly positive August as well. ARK funds have had a fairly positive August with some notching gains as much as 6%, and investors are waiting to see how they close out the month on Tuesday. ARKX performed the best out of the group, up 1.3% on the day, while ARKG underperformed the rest of the group, up 0.1%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 30, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 39,600 shares of JD.com, Buy 31,400 shares of Pinduoduo, & Buy 1,424 shares of Zillow.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 163,652 shares of Quantum-Si, Buy 91,400 shares of Pfizer, & Buy 240,000 shares of Dynamics SPAC.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 418,845 shares of Signify Health & Buy 89,825 shares of Fate Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 543,575 shares of Nano Dimension, Buy 231,575 shares of Markforged, Buy 860,704 shares of Atlas Crest, & Buy 138,600 sahres of 3D Systems.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 345,718 shares of Genius Sports & Buy 115,515 shares of Peloton.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 10,710 shares of The 3D Printing ETF.

Check out all the Buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy JD JD.COM INC 39,600.00 ARKF Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 31,400.00 ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 1,424.00 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 816.00 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 163,652.00 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 34,599.00 ARKG Buy PFE PFIZER INC 91,400.00 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 113,734.00 ARKG Buy DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE CORP 240,000.00 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 20,540.00 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 3,391.00 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 418,845.00 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 89,825.00 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 2,100.00 ARKQ Buy NNDM NANO DIMENSION LTD 534,575.00 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 25,221.00 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 231,575.00 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 50,475.00 ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 12,100.00 ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 860,704.00 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 138,600.00 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 30,198.00 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 345,718.00 ARKW Buy PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC 115,515.00 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 10,710.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.