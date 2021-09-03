Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 200,000 Shares of Nano Dimension

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 200,000 shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) on Thursday, as the price of this fund was up less than 1% in the day’s session. It is also up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) added 197,145 shares of Nano Dimension. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $1.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 39% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|PDD
|PINDUODUO
|38,160
|ARKF
|Z
|ZILLOW
|37,782
|ARKF
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|17,173
|ARKF
|DSYSJ
|DISCOVERY
|190,780
|ARKF
|JD
|JD.COM
|127,852
|ARKG
|VEEV
|VEEVA SYSTEMS
|57,616
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|21,034
|ARKG
|PFE
|PFIZER
|178,926
|ARKG
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|17,243
|ARKK
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|148,263
|ARKQ
|NNDM
|NANO DIMENSION
|197,145
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|30,500
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|259,540
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|43,378
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU
|189,578
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|370,118
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION
|21,292
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|271,057
|ARKX
|PRNT
|3D PRINTING ETF
|15,567
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
