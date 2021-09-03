Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 200,000 Shares of Nano Dimension

Chris Lange
September 3, 2021 8:05 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 200,000 shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) on Thursday, as the price of this fund was up less than 1% in the day’s session. It is also up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) added 197,145 shares of Nano Dimension. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $1.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 39% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF PDD PINDUODUO 38,160
ARKF Z ZILLOW 37,782
ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 17,173
ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 190,780
ARKF JD JD.COM 127,852
ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 57,616
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 21,034
ARKG PFE PFIZER 178,926
ARKG NVTA INVITAE 17,243
ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 148,263
ARKQ NNDM NANO DIMENSION 197,145
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 30,500
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 259,540
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 43,378
ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 189,578
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 370,118
ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 21,292
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 271,057
ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 15,567


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

