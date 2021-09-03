Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 200,000 Shares of Nano Dimension

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 200,000 shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) on Thursday, as the price of this fund was up less than 1% in the day’s session. It is also up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) added 197,145 shares of Nano Dimension. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $1.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 39% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF PDD PINDUODUO 38,160 ARKF Z ZILLOW 37,782 ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 17,173 ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 190,780 ARKF JD JD.COM 127,852 ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 57,616 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 21,034 ARKG PFE PFIZER 178,926 ARKG NVTA INVITAE 17,243 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 148,263 ARKQ NNDM NANO DIMENSION 197,145 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 30,500 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 259,540 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 43,378 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 189,578 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 370,118 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 21,292 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 271,057 ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 15,567



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

