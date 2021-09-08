Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/7

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 lost some ground on Tuesday as the Nasdaq cruised higher. Separately, ARK Funds were hurt on the day as well with one exception. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, up 0.3% on the day, while ARKG underperformed the rest of the group, down 1.6%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on September 7, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 31,881 shares of StoneCo, Buy 22594 shares of Zillow, Buy 263,209 shares of Discovery, & Buy 60,700 shares of Farfetch.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 187,746 shares of Pfizer, Buy 261,144 shares of Invitae, Buy 71,951 shares of Repare Therapeutics, Buy 640,033 shares of Somalogic, Buy 192,885 shares of Adaptive Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 140,500 shares of PagerDuty, Buy 88,850 shares of Invitae, & Buy 48,314 shares of Fate Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 174,564 shares of Komatsu, Buy 88,714 shares of NIU Technologies, & Buy 14,101 shares of Jaws Spitfire.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 54,000 shares of PagerDuty, Buy 32,352 shares of Splunk, Buy 37,000 shares of Veracyte, & Buy 54,600 shares of Roku.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 150,007 shares of Markforged, Buy 8,742 shares of Lockheed Martin, Buy 8,084 shares of Deere, & Buy 11,216 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy STNE STONECO LTD 31,881.00 ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 22,594.00 ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY LTD 263,209.00 ARKF Buy ETSY ETSY INC 7,712.00 ARKF Buy FTCH FARFETCH LTD 60,700.00 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 46,968.00 ARKG Buy PFE PFIZER INC 187,746.00 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 261,144.00 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 71,951.00 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 640,033.00 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 23,000.00 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 2,791.00 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 192,885.00 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 140,500.00 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 88,850.00 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 48,314.00 ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 174,564.00 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 88,714.00 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 14,101.00 ARKW Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 54,000.00 ARKW Buy SPLK SPLUNK INC 32,352.00 ARKW Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 37,000.00 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 235,181.00 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 54,600.00 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 150,007.00 ARKX Buy LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 8,742.00 ARKX Buy HEI HEICO CORP 2,500.00 ARKX Buy DE DEERE & CO 8,084.00 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 11,216.00 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 1,553.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

