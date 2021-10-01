Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/30

Broad markets ended the month September lower, breaking their seven-month winning streak of gains. ARK Invest funds had a weak month as well, but they were fairly mixed on Thursday. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 1.2%, while ARKX did the worst, down 1.0% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major buys that ARK Invest executed on September 30, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 140,170 shares of Quantum-Si, 106,006 shares of Surface Oncology and 16,544 shares of Pacific Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 130,645 shares of Beam Therapeutics and 173,518 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 16,200 shares of Aerovironment and 95,564 shares of Archer Aviation.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 86,994 shares of PagerDuty and 12,749 shares of 2U.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Buys worth noting in this fund: 1,310 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 140,170 ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 106,006 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 16,558 ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 16,544 ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 35,400 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 130,645 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 173,518 ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 16,200 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 95,564 ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 86,994 ARKW TWOU 2U 12,749 ARKW VCYT VERACYTE 6,478 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 1,310

