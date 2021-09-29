Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/29

Wednesday night futures were green after a somewhat mixed day on Wall Street. Tech stocks were mixed overall but semiconductors took a hit. ARK Funds didn’t fare any better and each saw losses on the day. ARKX performed the best out of the group, down 0.5%, while ARKK did the worst, down 2.2% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major buys that ARK Invest executed on September 29, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 56,108 shares of Beam Therapeutics, 252,503 shares of Surface Oncology, & 438,626 shares of Quantum-Si.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 240,508 shares of UiPath, 197,856 shares of Zillow, 431,413 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, & 687,469 shares of Signify Health.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 180,477 shares of Archer Aviation & 210,537 shares o Kratos Defense.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 158,095 shares of DraftKings, 83,600 shares of PagerDuty, & 25,566 shares of Roku.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Buys worth noting in this fund: 11,155 shares of The 3D Printing ETF.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 56,108 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 252,503 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 22,000 ARKG Buy DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE CORP 4,800 ARKG Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 170,327 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 45,300 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 438,626 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 40,606 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 34,144 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 240,508 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 47,824 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 29,512 ARKK Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 197,856 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 172,222 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 431,413 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 184,805 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 60,000 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 687,469 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 180,477 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 2,634 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 210,537 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 53,252 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 158,095 ARKW Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 83,600 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 25,566 ARKW Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 85,352 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 11,155

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.