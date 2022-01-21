Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 1/21

Markets slid again to close out the week as investors are concerned about potentially rising rates. The Nasdaq got the worst of it, down close to 3%, with tech leading the charge down. ARK Funds got crushed as well. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 2.4% loss on the day, while ARKW did the worst, down 6.8%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on January 21, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 59,452 shares of Burning Rock Biotech, 181,365 shares of Exact Sciences, & 164,710 shares of Signify Health.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 47,300 shares of Veracte, 68424 shares of Stratasys, 103,340 shares of Roku, & 597,200 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 156,800 shares of Kratos & 397,006 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 11,868 shares of Coinbase & 23,060 shares of Roku.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 5,051 shares of AeroVironment & 30,001 shares of Mynaric.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 59,452 ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 181,365 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 8,343 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 79,627 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 164,710 ARKG Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 3,598 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 47,300 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 68,424 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 103,340 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 185,000 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 597,200 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 58,865 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 156,800 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 397,006 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 11,868 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 23,060 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 5,051 ARKX Buy MYNA MYNARIC AG 30,001

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.