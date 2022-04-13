Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 4/13

Markets bounced on Wednesday on the back of earnings and futures were fairly positive in anticipation of more earnings Thursday. ARK Funds were fairly positive in the session. ARKW performed the best out of the group, with a 3.5% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up 1.5%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on April 13, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 15,000 shares of Quantum-Si, 6,854 shares of Personalis, 361,847 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, & 11,744 shares of 908 Devices.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 7,426 shares of Beam Therapeutics, 3,287 shares of Stratasys, 1,190,284 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, & 3,543 shares of Intellia Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 711 shares of Stratasys.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: NO BUYS

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 10,567 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 2,574 ARKG Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 361,847 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 11,744 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 1,109 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 6,854 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 15,000 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 7,426 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 1,190,284 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 3,543 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 3,287 ARKQ Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 711 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 10,567

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.