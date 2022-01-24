Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 1/24

Markets started out Monday on a very negative note with some of the major exchanges reaching lows over 3%, but markets ultimately swung back to the positive side. ARK Funds took part in this huge swing as well, ultimately ending on a positive note. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 3.0% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up 0.1%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on January 24, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 29,040 shares of Burning Rock Biotech, 313,045 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, & 350,766 shares of Quantum-Si.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 102,100 shares of Compugen, 650,644 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, 83,725 shares of Pagerduty, & 37,515 shares of Intellia Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 150,947 shares of Kratos Defense & 215,975 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: NO BUYS

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 233,517 shares of Velo3d.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 29,040 ARKG Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 313,045 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 350,766 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 51,689 ARKK Buy CGEN COMPUGEN LTD 102,100 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 650,644 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 83,725 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 37,515 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 150,947 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 215,975 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 5,477 ARKX Buy MYNA MYNARIC AG 3,700 ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 233,517

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.