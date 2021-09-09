Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 9/8

The broad markets slumped yet again on Wednesday, making it the third straight session for losses in the Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500. ARK Invest funds did not fare any better, with big losses for all of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs). ARKX performed the best out of the group, down 1.1%, while ARKK did the worst, down 2.8% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on September 8, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 2,312,030 shares of Z Holdings, 202,400 shares of Yeahka and 484,900 shares of Zhongan.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 144,643 shares of Pure Storage, 193,937 shares of Novartis and 113,568 shares of Dicerna Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 119,487 shares of Tesla.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few sales of note in this fund: 7,229 shares of Tesla, 66,507 shares of NXP Semiconductors and 30,225 shares of Nvidia.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 127,719 shares of LendingClub, 15,992 shares of Tesla and 172,095 shares of Trade Desk.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Sales worth noting in this fund: 5,845 shares of Iridium, 15,911 shares of Boeing and 11,267 shares of Trimble.

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 4689JP Z HOLDINGS 2,312,030 ARKF MELI MERCADOLIBRE 7,684 ARKF HDB HDFC BANK 4,542 ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 202,400 ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 484,900 ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS 9,855 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 3,951 ARKG PSTG PURE STORAGE 144,643 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 193,937 ARKG MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 97 ARKG DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS 113,568 ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 10,250 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 3,100 ARKK TSLA TESLA 119,487 ARKQ TSLA TESLA 7,229 ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS 66,507 ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA 30,225 ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 127,719 ARKW TSLA TESLA 15,992 ARKW TTD TRADE DESK 172,095 ARKX SPR SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS 13,098 ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 5,845 ARKX BA BOEING 15,911 ARKX TRMB TRIMBLE 11,267

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

