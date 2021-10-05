Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 10/4

The second trading day of October was marked with a huge sell-off in tech stocks, much of which stemmed from Facebook’s outage. ARK Invest exchange-traded funds got the worst of this sell-off, as they are mostly comprised of tech stocks. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, down 2.1%, while ARKG did the worst, down 4.0% on the day. The gains from past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 24,318 shares of Toast, 54,625 shares of Coinbase and 185,154 shares of Zillow Group.



The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 24,318 shares of Toast, 54,625 shares of Coinbase and 185,154 shares of Zillow Group.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 152,837 shares of Signify Health, 104,539 shares of Quantum-Si and 1,519,548 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 50,483 shares of Stratasys, 401,511 shares of Pacific Bio, 1,300,116 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and 116,702 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 148,372 shares of UiPath, 73,253 shares of Markforged and 76,324 shares of Vuzix.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 167,251 shares of Twitter, 36,323 shares of Roku and 42,413 shares of DocuSign.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Buys worth noting in this fund: 88,443 shares of Blade Air Mobility and 10,128 shares of Garmin.

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF TOST TOAST 24,318 ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 54,625 ARKF Z ZILLOW GROUP 185,154 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 74,018 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 104,539 ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 152,837 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 27,800 ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 5,100 ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 92,620 ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 15,105 ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 178,500 ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 43,238 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 16,372 ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 4,106 ARKG DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS 1,519,548 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 111,763 ARKG CERS CERUS 119,000 ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 50,483 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 59,500 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 401,511 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 72,133 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS 1,300,116 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 132,616 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 116,702 ARKQ VUZI VUZIX 76,324 ARKQ VLD VELO3D 79,214 ARKQ SSYS STRATASYS 28,500 ARKQ PATH UIPATH 148,372 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 25,743 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 73,253 ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 22,112 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 92,732 ARKW TWTR TWITTER 167,251 ARKW ROKU ROKU 36,323 ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 42,413 ARKW DOCU DOCUSIGN 30,336 ARKW TWOU 2U 88,011 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 88,443 ARKX GRMN GARMIN 10,128 ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 7,352

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

