Cathie Wood's ARK Invests Sells for 5/20

ARK investors bounced back on Thursday along with the broad markets and all of the ARK ETFs were up. The Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were up 0.6%, 1.1%, and 1.8%, respectively. ARKK performed the best out of the group with the ETF up 3.5%, while ARKX did the worst up only 1.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on May 20, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 343,600 shares of YEAHKA.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 45,000 shares of Syros Pharma, Sell 30,499 shares of Pluristem Thereapeutics, Sell 51,594 shares of Bristol-Myers, & Sell 182,400 shares of Guardant Health.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 369,530 shares of Huya, Sell 251,846 shares of Tencent, Sell 432,641 shares of Pure Storage, Sell 239,702 shares of Nintendo, & Sell 267,813 shares of ICE.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 3,125 shares of Virgin Galactic, Sell 9,602 shares of NVIDIA, & Sell 16,562 shares of Galileo Acquisition.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 2,356 shares of SilverGate Capital, Sell 4,191 shares of Hubspot, & Sell 43,087 shares of Agora.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 300 shares of Workhorse.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 343,600 ARKF Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 251 ARKF Sell GWRE GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC 6,000 ARKF Sell AAPL APPLE INC 188 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 45,000 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 30,499 ARKG Sell BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 51,594 ARKG Sell GH GUARDANT HEALTH INC 182,400 ARKK Sell HUYA HUYA INC 369,530 ARKK Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 10,321 ARKK Sell TER TERADYNE INC 24,399 ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 251,846 ARKK Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 34,326 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 432,641 ARKK Sell ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 5,705 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 110,405 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 239,702 ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 267,813 ARKQ Sell SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 3,125 ARKQ Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 9,602 ARKQ Sell GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 16,562 ARKQ Sell ADSK AUTODESK INC 10,518 ARKW Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 2,356 ARKW Sell PINS PINTEREST INC 280 ARKW Sell HUBS HUBSPOT INC 4,191 ARKW Sell FSLY FASTLY INC 85 ARKW Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 50 ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 43,087 ARKX Sell WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 300

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.