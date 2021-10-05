Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Nearly $112 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A few ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Monday. Specifically, these funds sold roughly $112 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the prices of these funds were down around 3% on Monday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 81,792 shares of Tesla, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 31,008 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 30,352 shares. At Monday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $111.9 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. These are funds are each up between 18% and 34% in the past year.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Monday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|37,200
|ARKF
|SI
|SILVERGATE CAPITAL
|80,457
|ARKF
|OPEN
|OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES
|343,600
|ARKF
|INTU
|INTUIT
|18,147
|ARKG
|VRTX
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
|60,022
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS
|776
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL
|222,743
|ARKG
|SMFR
|SEMA4
|14,233
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|115,200
|ARKG
|CRBU
|CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES
|1,344
|ARKG
|SDGR
|SCHRODINGER
|8,792
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|42,297
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|81,792
|ARKK
|TER
|TERADYNE
|475
|ARKK
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ
|278,800
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|2,900
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|32,469
|ARKQ
|BYDDY
|BYD
|13,708
|ARKQ
|TSLA
|TESLA
|31,008
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|30,352
|ARKW
|SE
|SEA
|21,848
|ARKW
|PYPL
|PAYPAL
|51,269
|ARKX
|BA
|BOEING
|8,600
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.