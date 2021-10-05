Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Nearly $112 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A few ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Monday. Specifically, these funds sold roughly $112 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the prices of these funds were down around 3% on Monday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 81,792 shares of Tesla, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 31,008 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 30,352 shares. At Monday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $111.9 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. These are funds are each up between 18% and 34% in the past year.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 37,200 ARKF SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL 80,457 ARKF OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES 343,600 ARKF INTU INTUIT 18,147 ARKG VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 60,022 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 776 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 222,743 ARKG SMFR SEMA4 14,233 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 115,200 ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 1,344 ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 8,792 ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 42,297 ARKK TSLA TESLA 81,792 ARKK TER TERADYNE 475 ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 278,800 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 2,900 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 32,469 ARKQ BYDDY BYD 13,708 ARKQ TSLA TESLA 31,008 ARKW TSLA TESLA 30,352 ARKW SE SEA 21,848 ARKW PYPL PAYPAL 51,269 ARKX BA BOEING 8,600



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

