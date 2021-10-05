Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Nearly $112 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

Chris Lange
October 5, 2021 10:05 am

A few ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Monday. Specifically, these funds sold roughly $112 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the prices of these funds were down around 3% on Monday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 81,792 shares of Tesla, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 31,008 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 30,352 shares. At Monday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $111.9 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. These are funds are each up between 18% and 34% in the past year.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 37,200
ARKF SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL 80,457
ARKF OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES 343,600
ARKF INTU INTUIT 18,147
ARKG VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 60,022
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 776
ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 222,743
ARKG SMFR SEMA4 14,233
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 115,200
ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 1,344
ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 8,792
ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 42,297
ARKK TSLA TESLA 81,792
ARKK TER TERADYNE 475
ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 278,800
ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 2,900
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 32,469
ARKQ BYDDY BYD 13,708
ARKQ TSLA TESLA 31,008
ARKW TSLA TESLA 30,352
ARKW SE SEA 21,848
ARKW PYPL PAYPAL 51,269
ARKX BA BOEING 8,600


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

