Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 10/21

Markets continued to push higher on Thursday with the exception of the Dow, but this index recently hit record highs on Wednesday. The S&P 500 continued its winning streak hitting a record high in Thursday’s session. ARK Funds tracked higher across the board as well. ARKK performed the best out of the group, up 0.8%, while ARKF did the worst, up 0.1% on the day. The gains from past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on October 21, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 225,026 shares of Somalogic, 17,860 shares of Pacific Bio, & 6,714 shares of Veracyte.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 2,112,856 shares of Skillz, 28,280 shares of Intellia Therapeutics, & 14,943 shares of Beam Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS

Check out all the buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 225,026 ARKG Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 17,860 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 6,714 ARKG Buy ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC 4,790 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 2,122 ARKK Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 2,112,856 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 28,280 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 14,943

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.